Rollercoaster ride for most quiet of codes

FOR a sport that has traditionally existed in the sizeable shadow of the trots and gallops, greyhound racing has struggled to keep itself out of the headlines in Bathurst in recent years.
Few locals would have thought much about the dish-lickers, or their long-term home at Kennerson Park, just a stone's throw from the Macquarie River, before then-Premier Mike Baird made the shock announcement in July 2016 that the industry was going to be banned.
But the dogs were then front page news during the series of mad, messy months that followed as the NSW Government insisted it was not for turning on this matter - including passing legislation in August - before abruptly reversing the decision in October that year.
(And that was not the end of the mess: a subsequent disastrous by-election loss for the Nationals at Orange, that led to the installation of Phil Donato, was followed by Deputy Premier Troy Grant stepping down.)
From an industry being walked to the gallows, dog racing in Bathurst suddenly seemed very much alive as the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission opened in Bathurst in 2018 (setting up shop on a floor of the post office building in Howick Street), bringing new jobs to the city, and Kennerson Park hosted regional finals for the rich Million Dollar Chase.
And then came the flooding late last year in Bathurst.
Considering the track's position by the river, any big flood on the Macquarie was always going to be a problem. But how big a problem was made clear early this month when the Western Advocate reported that racing at Kennerson Park did not look likely to be resuming inside the next six months.
And that was followed by the confirmation, about a week later, that Kennerson Park would not be reopening at all.
While neighbouring communities (Orange seems to be the frontrunner) jockey to replace the Bathurst track if greyhound racing does end up leaving the city because a replacement track can't be found, there must be more than one local trainer who is wistful about the days when the sport was mostly invisible - a code unknown outside of its passionate participants and the occasional pub punter.
If these past six years - of will-they-or-won't-they bans, million-dollar additions and political upheaval - were all leading up to the end of dog racing in Bathurst, then that's the conclusion that nobody would have seen coming.
What odds would have been given all the way back in mid-2016?
