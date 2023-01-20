Western Advocate

Bathurst's movie man Noel Cowan will have souvenir movie programs on display in Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on Australia Day

Updated January 20 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 1:00pm
A poster for Crocodile Dundee (1986), an original world premiere program for The Man From Snowy River (1982), a program for Phar Lap (1983) and (inset) film historian and archivist Noel Cowan.

ORIGINAL souvenir movie programs for a host of classic films will be on display as part of Bathurst's Australia Day celebrations.

