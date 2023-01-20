ORIGINAL souvenir movie programs for a host of classic films will be on display as part of Bathurst's Australia Day celebrations.
The 25 programs - for everything from The Overlanders (1946) to Crocodile Dundee (1986) to Bran Nue Day (2009) - will be in the foyer of Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
They are part of film historian and archivist Noel Cowan's collection and their display will follow Mr Cowan's successful showing of World War Two-themed movie memorabilia at last August's Bathurst Remembers World War Two exhibition.
Mr Cowan said the programs that will be at BMEC are magazine-size booklets from movies and theatres that cover the period 1929 to 2009.
The oldest programs are from Sydney's opulent State Theatre (1929) and the atmospheric Capitol Theatre, which started screening movies that same year, he said.
As well as The Overlanders, starring Australian icon Chips Rafferty, there are programs for Jedda (1955), from director Charles Chauvel, and Moulin Rouge (2001), from director Baz Luhrmann.
Other films represented include Babe, Shine, Crocodile Dundee, The Man From Snowy River, Hoodwink (which Mr Cowan said was partly filmed in Bathurst), Newsfront, Sunday Too Far Away, Ned Kelly and They're A Weird Mob.
Mr Cowan said members of the public will be able to view the covers of the programs in the foyer of BMEC on Australia Day, but not handle them.
First Nations people who are interested in attending the display are asked to note that it will contain images of those who are deceased.
The movie memorabilia will be on display from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
Bathurst Regional Council's theme for this year's Australia Day is: "Reflect. Respect. Celebrate."
