Car ploughs into a home on man's 'foolish' drunken stint behind the wheel

AFTERWORK beers, a stint behind the wheel and a car lodged in the front of a house.
These are the factors of Ryan Alexander Woods' high-range drink-driving charge, of which he pleaded guilty to in Bathurst Local Court on January 18.
The 30-year-old Taylor Street, Eglinton, resident was driving home from work as a cook in Kelso about 2.30am on November 12 last year along Eleven Mile Drive towards Eglinton.
As he approached the intersection of Eleven Mile Drive and Hamilton Street, Woods car mounted the median strip and plowed through the middle of the roundabout across plants and street signs onto Wellington Street.
The court heard Woods then turned left onto Alexander Street before he entered Park Street where he failed to negotiate a T-intersection onto Hamilton Street and crashed into the front of a house, which caused the external wall to cave in.
The victim, who was asleep inside, woke to a loud bang and went to see what had happened when she saw Woods out the front of her house.
After they received a call from the victim, police arrived on scene to see Woods' vehicle partially inside the home.
The court heard officers went and spoke with Woods, who said "I was drink-driving and I ran into where we are ... regardless of the situation, I'm high range".
Woods was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station after he submitted a positive roadside test for alcohol.
While in custody, Woods gave a second positive result for alcohol of 0.153.
He told police he had 10 Carlton Dry full strength beers between 9pm the night before and 1am the same morning.
During sentencing, Woods' solicitor, Mr Cunningham - who appeared by audio visual-link - said his client stayed back at work for some drinks with colleagues and had arranged a lift with someone, who allegedly left without Wood, but "made the regrettable decision to drive".
Mr Cunningham also noted in open court that Woods had completed the Traffic Offender Intervention Program.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis concurred that Woods made a "foolish" decision, and said he would have to live with his actions.
"I find it curious you knew you were in the high range because you still decided to drive," Magistrate Ellis said.
"You will never be completely free of this. It is something you will have to live with forever."
Woods was placed on a 12-month community correction order with the condition he maintain appointments with SMART Recovery.
He was also disqualified from driving for six months, and must have an alcohol interlock device installed on his vehicle for 24 months once the suspension period is complete.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
