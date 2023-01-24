Boozy birthday leaves man with extended hangover after he was caught drink-driving

Partying until the early hours of the morning has cost a man his licence after he was busted behind the wheel while still drunk from the night before.
Forty-six-year-old David Richard Lansom of Browning Street, Mitchell, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 18 to mid-range drink-driving.
According to court documents, Lansom was driving a Mazda 323 sedan about 2.25pm on December 10 last year when he was stopped by police on Peel Street in Bathurst.
Police said they approached Lansom and asked if he had consumed any alcohol, which he denied.
Lansom was asked once again if he had been drinking after he submitted a positive roadside reading for alcohol.
"Not today but last night I did," Lansom said to police.
The court heard he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.135.
While in custody, Lansom said he had about 20 cans of Victoria Bitter beer between 5pm the afternoon before and 4am that morning.
During sentencing, a self-represented Lansom told the court he had been celebrating his birthday and didn't realise he would still be over the legal alcohol limit.
"This has given you an awful hangover," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said to Lansom in response.
Lansom was convicted and fined $800 for the charge. He was also disqualified from driving for three months.
Once the suspension period is complete, Lansom must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.