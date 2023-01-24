Western Advocate
David Richard Lansom, 46, pleads guilty in Bathurst Local Court to mid-range drink-driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated January 24 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:00pm
Boozy birthday leaves man with extended hangover after he was caught drink-driving

Partying until the early hours of the morning has cost a man his licence after he was busted behind the wheel while still drunk from the night before.

