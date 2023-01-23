THEY bravely battled the Black Summer bushfires and now two brothers have found themselves among the latest recipients of the rare National Emergency Medal.
Retained Firefighter Luke Hall and Senior Firefighter Joe Williamson are both based at the Orange 412 Fire and Rescue NSW station and travelled to Bathurst on January 20 to receive their medals.
Mr Williamson has been a firefighter since 2006, with his brother following in his footsteps in 2016.
When the Black Summer bushfires were burning across the state, they were among those deployed to assist in the efforts to quash the flames.
Mr Williamson stayed somewhat local, going to the Lithgow area to assist with the fires that occurred there during the summer.
Mr Hall, meanwhile, was sent to Tenterfield, which was one of the communities to be hit hard.
Two people died and numerous homes were destroyed.
"The worst memory that I had up there was how fast a grass fire can actually move," Mr Hall said.
The brother agreed that what they saw during that summer was the worst firefighting situation they've ever found themselves in.
Like other firefighters, they showed extreme dedication to protecting people and property, and they have now had that outstanding service recognised.
The National Emergency Medal was introduced in 2011 and has only been presented after four other declared emergencies: the 2009 Black Saturday fires, the 2010-11 Queensland floods and Cyclone Yasi, Cyclone Debbie in 2017, and the 2019 Townsville flood.
It is awarded for either sustained or significant service in a declared nationally-significant emergency.
Mr Williamson said it was a "proud moment" to receive his medal, a feeling his brother shared.
"It's my first medal, so I'm pretty stoked," Mr Hall said.
The ceremony in Bathurst saw 25 firefighters receive the National Emergency Medal, representing seven local Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) stations.
FRNSW Deputy Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell said the medal recipients should "wear them proudly" as they had absolutely earned them.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
