HE'S an Audi factory ace, he's co-driven with Valentino Rossi, he's won some of the world's most renowned enduros and now Frédéric Vervisch will share a seat with Bathurst's Brad Schumacher.
Securing the Belgian star for the Bathurst 12 Hour is yet another a massive coup for Schumacher Motorsport, which earlier merged with PremiAir Racing for the enduro.
Vervisch is a big name in the world of GT endurance racing, his resume including wins in the 24 Hours of Nurburgring, 10 Hours of Suzuka and 24 Hours of Dubai.
What makes it even more remarkable that Brad Schumacher has secured him to share his Audi R8 LMS Evo for the Bathurst 12 Hour was that the successful negotiation came in less than a week.
Schumacher had initially planned to have South African Kelvin van der Linde, who he contested the Bathurst 12 Hour with in 2022, as a team-mate this February.
But then came a crash in the opening round of the Formula E championships in Mexico.
"It was just one of those nightmare incidents," Schumacher explains.
"Kelvin is employed overseas by ABT Motorsport and drives in the DTM series for those guys, but he's also the reserve driver for the Formula E team.
"Their main driver in Formula E, Robin Frijns, he had a crash and unfortunately has broken his wrist and had to go in to surgery. The healing time means he won't be able to do the Saudi Arabian round or Indian round.
"So Kelvin as the reserve driver has to do those rounds and unfortunately the two rounds clash with the Bathurst 12 Hour and the logistics of getting him here and back.
"We obviously looked to find another driver that would fit the same bill and we're pleased to announce Frédéric Vervisch has agreed to drive with us at the Bathurst 12 Hour."
This year will mark Schumacher's fourth campaign in the Bathurst 12 Hour, but first with his own team.
It was what he did last year when racing in the Mount Panorama event for the factory-supported Audi Customer Sport Racing team that played a massive role in seeing Audi agree to have Vervisch join him this February.
Schumacher helped the team qualify on the front row, he did the tough morning stints and had them positioned not only for a podium finish, but outright victory.
A driver time error cost the team glory, but Audi remembered how well Schumacher had done.
"I definitely think driving as a factory Audi driver last year at the 12 Hour has built the relationship between myself and Audi," he said.
"The unfortunate result is something I'm sure they haven't forgotten about and it's part of the reason why we have this relationship now.
"It's fantastic, he's [Vervisch] been a factory Audi driver now for seven years, so he's full of experience.
"Audi wouldn't provide us with factory grade drivers at Schumacher Motorsport if they didn't look at us as being a serious team."
Vervisch made his debut in the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2018, clocking a then fastest ever Friday lap at the event with a 2:03.136.
He campaigned at Mount Panorama the following two years for Audi as well.
"This will be his third 12 Hour start so he's got plenty of experience here at Mount Panorama ... the guy is really experienced and super-fast in an Audi," Schumacher said.
"It's actually really ironic that Valentino Rossi is coming to Mount Panorama for the the first time and that Frédéric Vervisch was his co-driver in last year's GT World Challenge Europe season with WRT.
"So it's pretty cool to have Valentino coming and even cooler to have Valentino Rossi's ex co-driver driving alongside me."
As well having Vervisch on board, the other man who will race the #55 Fuchs Lubricants backed Schumacher PremiAir Racing Audi is Supercars talent James Golding.
Golding contested the last seven rounds of the 2022 Supercars Championship with PremiAir Racing and will line up in a full-time capacity in 2023.
Schumacher and Golding did a test day at Phillip Island on Friday in the Audi help prepare for the 12 Hour.
It has Schumacher confident, even though the team is a ProAm entry, that they can push for outright honours.
"James is a future star, absolutely no doubt about it. He stepped back into Supercars for PremiAir Racing with Peter Xiberras last year and he's been consistently fast in that car," he said.
"He was also running around the front in the S5000 championship and after the Bathurst International currently holds the record at Mount Panorama in the S5000 - he did a 1:59.
"He knows how to pedal around Bathurst fast, no doubt about it.
"So for me I don't see any reason to be entering the Bathurst 12 Hour not to win it, I feel like we're experienced enough as a team, we've been doing this for awhile now in the GT scene.
"We've got the right people behind us in the garage and also now the right drivers in the car to really have a tilt at this outright."
The Bathurst 12 Hour runs February 3-5.
