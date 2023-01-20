Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Factory Audi ace Frédéric Vervisch to join Brad Schumacher for the Bathurst 12 Hour

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 21 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst driver Brad Schumacher, factory Audi ace Frédéric Vervisch, and Supercars talent James Golding will unite for the Bathurst 12 Hour

HE'S an Audi factory ace, he's co-driven with Valentino Rossi, he's won some of the world's most renowned enduros and now Frédéric Vervisch will share a seat with Bathurst's Brad Schumacher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.