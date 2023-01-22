Western Advocate
Jackson Brien will be switched to from centre to fullback for St Pat's

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
January 22 2023
Noah Griffiths, Jackson Brien, Willie Wright and Hayden Bolam are set to form St Pat's spine in season 2023.

HE'S the man known as one of the finest attacking centres in the Western region, but now Jackson Brien is set for a shift that will form what his coach dubs "the best spine in the Peter McDonald Premiership".

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

