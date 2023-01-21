Have you seen Harley Cook?
NSW Police are searching for the 28-year-old last seen on Summer Street, Orange, around 11pm on Friday, January 20.
He was reported missing to officers in Orange on Saturday after he couldn't be located.
Police have concerns for Cook's welfare as his behaviour is said to be out of character.
He also has a beard and moustache.
He was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Orange Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
