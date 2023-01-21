Western Advocate
Harley Cook missing from Orange since January 20, 2023

Updated January 22 2023 - 10:32am, first published 10:30am
Harley Cook has been missing since Friday night. He was last seen on Summer Street. Picture supplied.

Have you seen Harley Cook?

