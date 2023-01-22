THE preparation ahead of the Country Championships took a positive turn for the Dean Mirfin-trained Island Press after the gelding notched up a win at Parkes on Saturday.
Island Press ($2.80 favourite, Clayton Gallagher) had a dream run towards the head of the field in the Parkes Services Club Summer Cup Open Handicap (1,400 metres) and converted that ideal position into a strong win.
The Press Statement gelding held off a late charge from Petain ($7, Anthony Cavallo) to win by a half length while Vital Verse ($3, Jake Pracey-Holmes) was a further one and a half lengths away in third.
It was a great way for Island Press to bounce back after he faded late in his previous start at Orange to finish seventh when leading the field into the home straight.
The championships bid looks promising for Mirfin's runner and beyond that, with a benchmark now hovering around 80, there's likely more provincial and metro trips in his future.
"He ran at Orange two weeks ago when he was still fat inside and on Saturday he came out much fitter. He was very well ridden and it was a great win heading forward," Mirfin said.
"Beyond the Country Champs he becomes tough to place. His benchmark is high so we'll see how he progresses over his next few starts, but you'd have to start looking at Country Cups, midweek races in town or provincial races.
"It's the worst problem to have when your horses win too often and their benchmark gets high. It's better than having one that can't get into the races because its benchmark is too low. It's not a huge drama, it just means it gets tougher to keep winning and winning unless they improve.
"He's a lightly raced horse though, and I'm not sure what the ceiling is with him. We're just enjoying racing him at the moment. He's building up a great record in our area and he's a horse I'm very pleased to have."
Island Press and Vital Verse got away well and surged to the front in Saturday's race.
The race's two best-backed runners gained a small break on the field early, with the Clint Lundholm-trained runner taking up the lead along the rail.
The pair were greatly assisted by both Matawi and Wild Rocket completely botching the start and giving away nearly two lengths on the rest of the field.
When the field settled down Petain was racing third along the rail, two lengths away from the leading pair, and Not Too Bad raced on its outside.
Island Press was travelling more smoothly than Vital Verse at the 400m and kicked away as the field straightened for home.
Petain finished strongly through the centre of the track but
Wild Rocket ($17, Serg Lisnyy) finished faster than any other runner but the poor start came back to bite, as she had to settle for a close fourth behind Vital Verse.
"The horses that missed the start probably weren't going to be putting pressure on the lead early anyway, so that made no difference to the running of the race in the early stages, but it certainly doesn't help their chances when they miss the start that much," Mirfin said.
"I thought he was very well placed yesterday. I thought he should, and could, win. And that's what he did."
Mirfin will hope the victories continue to come at Tuesday's Bathurst meeting where De Forerunner and Ida's Rules go around for the Bathurst trainer.
De Forerunner also shapes up as a potential Country Championships starter for Mirfin while three-year-old filly Ida's Rules is chasing a first career win after back-to-back runner-up results.
