WITH Chifley Dam closed to all water activities, the owners of the Bathurst Aqua Park are having to scale back their plans for the the Australia Day public holiday.
Bathurst Regional Council announced late on January 20 that the dam, along with the boat ramp, would be closing to all water-related activities due to a red alert for blue green algae.
Potentially toxic blue-green algae may cause gastroenteritis if consumed, while contact can cause skin and eye irritations.
The owners had hoped to keep the aqua park open, but has now informed patrons it will need to remain closed at least for the rest of the week.
They will have to wait for the results of the next routine test of the water, set to be conducted on Tuesday, January 24, to see if the situation has improved enough to allow the park to operate.
As a result of the red alert and dam closure, it means the inflatable equipment won't be able to be used on Australia Day as had been planned.
However, the owners have promised that the other elements of their Australia Day event will go ahead.
"We will still be holding the Australia Day BBQ out at the dam with live entertainment ,sausage sizzle and face painting," they said in a Facebook post.
"Please come out and support our staff, the musicians and the face painters so we can all enjoy the day."
The event will be running from 11am to 5pm on Thursday, January 26.
The closure of the dam is yet another setback for the Bathurst Aqua Park, which has experienced a series of unfortunate events since coming to the city for the first time in late 2018.
It had to end its first season early due to the low water level and the presence of algae at the dam.
The park was then unable to come back for another year, with the ongoing drought and COVID-19 impeding its return.
The 2021-22 season saw the park dealt another blow, when it had to shut over Christmas and new year, the busiest period, while a recovery search was under way after a swimmer disappeared on Christmas Day.
Opening day was then delayed for the 2022-23 season due to flooding, and then just weeks later some of the park's equipment was damaged in a suspected act of vandalism.
