Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jay Webber, Hayden Goodsell and Cooper Brien contribute in St Pat's Old Boys' positive day against Bathurst City

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
January 22 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S never been smooth sailing at any stage for St Pat's Old Boys during this season of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket - and that was again true on Saturday - but the team fought well to find themselves with a slight edge over Bathurst City at the end of day one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.