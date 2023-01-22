IT'S never been smooth sailing at any stage for St Pat's Old Boys during this season of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket - and that was again true on Saturday - but the team fought well to find themselves with a slight edge over Bathurst City at the end of day one.
A four wicket haul for Jay Webber, an economical masterclass from Hayden Goodsell and an unbeaten half century from Cooper Brien have all played a part in placing the Pat's into a winning position at George Park 1.
St Pat's will go into week two at 2-94 in their pursuit of Redbacks' 182.
The Saints gained the edge late into the day thanks to rescue efforts with the willow from Brien (61 not out) and skipper Adam Ryan (23 not out), who will return to the crease next weekend.
While the Pat's trio of Webber, Goodsell and Brien all played a major role in getting their team into a positive position, arguably the best all-round individual day belonged to Bathurst City's Matt Holmes.
Holmes top scored for Redbacks with 51 and took the key wickets of Saints openers Andrew Brown and Bailey Brien to get his team off to a great start in the field.
Ryan said Redbacks turned the screws on his side early on in the field.
"Our chase didn't start well, but not because of anything that we'd done, Bathurst City just bowled really well. Holmesy was pretty hard to face and the guys at the other end were building good pressure as well," he said.
"We had to really work hard at the start of that innings to get to where we were. They'll be strengthened now with Mocko coming back next week so we still have our work cut out for us.
"With a couple of their key players out, and with where we're sitting on the ladder, we knew we had to try and get as many points as possible. Whether that's first innings points ... or being able to get close enough that if there's any rain next week we can try and get points where we can."
That was also the mentality behind Brien's furious pace with the bat.
He ended up scoring his 61 runs so far off 11 fours and a six.
Pat's managed to reach their stumps score in just 22 overs.
"To knock off half their total in just 20 overs was a really good sign. Our first 10 overs we were only going along pretty slow and they were bowling pretty well," Ryan said.
"We got a bit lucky that there we a few loose deliveries, and instead of shutting up shop Coop - with all the cricket he's been playing recently - managed to put away all the bad ones and play a mature innings.
"His effort has flipped that match into a more evenly poised one, maybe one that's slightly in our favour."
Earlier in the day Pat's had a solid day in the field, particularly their opening combination of Goodsell and Webber.
Goodsell was unfortunate not to take a wicket in his spell of 0-14 from 10 overs while Webber ended the innings with 4-31.
Holmes and Ollie Simpson (38) took the Redbacks up to a very competitive target with their efforts in the middle order.
"I was really impressed with Hayden Goodsell. He was 1-4 off his first seven overs. That was phenomenal from him, and that build a lot of pressure," Ryan said.
"Then Jay was taking the wickets at the other end. Our opening combination of bowlers has probably changed every week, and that's probably the best opening stand from our bowlers so far this season.
"Once we took the shine off the ball the Bathurst City guys batted really well in the middle session to get the score that they did. Holmesy and Ollie [Simpson] batted really well to do what they did.
"We gave just about everyone a turn to try and break that partnership because they were batting well against whatever we threw at them."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
