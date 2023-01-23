Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Shane Broes to coach Bathurst Giants men's tier one side in the 2023 AFL Central West season

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 24 2023 - 3:23pm, first published January 23 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was in 2014 that Shane Broes guided this group of Bathurst Giants to an under 15s premiership. This year he'll coach many of those same players in the men's tier one team.

NINE years after he coached a group of emerging Bathurst Giants to an undefeated premiership in the AFL Central West under 15s competition, Shane Broes is back seeking more glory with those players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.