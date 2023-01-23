NINE years after he coached a group of emerging Bathurst Giants to an undefeated premiership in the AFL Central West under 15s competition, Shane Broes is back seeking more glory with those players.
Broes has been named head coach of the Bathurst Giants men's tier one side for the 2023 AFL Central West season and amongst those who will be in his squad are a handful players who were in that dominant under 15s side in 2014.
It was the first Bathurst Giants side to win a premiership and it came in the club's debut season.
Last year when the Giants came so close to upsetting the Bathurst Bushrangers in the men's tier one grand final - going down by 11 points - a number of those premiership winning under 15s were in action.
Skipper Bailey Brien, vice-captain Luke Macauley, brothers Josh and Nic Broes and Sam Sloan were all part of the very first Giants crop.
"Obviously we started out as a junior club and our goal was to keep these kids and transition into seniors and we've done pretty well," Broes said.
"We've lost a few along the way, but we've hung onto at least 70 percent of that playing group, which is pretty amazing considering it's been 10 years in the making.
"I always knew at some point if we could hang on to them, they'd be more than adequate to play in the seniors at some point.
"Obviously there's been development and they've got better and better. The average in that senior side has been very young, but now they're getting to that 21, 22-year-old age group, and with the experience of the senior games they've had, we're hoping they can take that next step.
"I'm very confident we can do that and we've still got some older heads around the club who will compliment them quite nicely."
Broes takes over as coach from Mark Kennedy, who had guided the senior men since their inception.
But as Broes points out, he is very familiar with the playing group. So are his assistants Darryl Macauley, Mick Sloan and Steve Mann.
"I had been helping the senior group, but I've also coached most of these guys at a junior level as well. So this is the transition, taking the next step and continuing on the good work Kenno did," he said.
"I want to build on that and hopefully create a nice culture within the playing group.
"My assistant coaches that I've got on board, I'm pretty lucky to have Mick, Darryl and Steve.
"I think we are pretty lucky to be able to assemble them. It's pretty much our first junior coaching group when Giants kicked off, so to get everyone back together to coach the seniors is pretty special I think."
While there have been some departures from last year's grand final side, a bulk of them will return for season 2023.
Broes will also have new faces to work with, including graduates of last year's premiership winning under 17s in Harley Spice, Fergus Mann and Isaac Buttsworth.
"We've got some good juniors coming through this year who will transition into that senior side who are coming out of under 17s, they'll transition into seniors," Broes said.
"We've got a couple of guys coming back to the club as well, which will strengthen us a little bit.
"Will Sloan, who had a bit of a taste of senior footy last year, he's going to be one to watch for sure.
"Another junior I think will be really strong is Hayden Goodsell. He only played one or two games last year, so hopefully he'll transition really well.
"So we've got some really good juniors from last year and everyone is keen to see how they progress."
Broes is working to organise a pre-season trial for the Giants with Hawkesbury, but in the main the Bathurst club will work alongside each other to prepare for the season.
Giants' pre-season training will officially start on February 8, with the opening round of the competition slated for April 29.
