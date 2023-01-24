A SPECIAL ceremony was held at Bathurst Fire Station on Friday, January 20, recognising current and retired firefighters who helped fight the Black Summer bushfires.
The Fire and Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell was on hand to present the awards and was assisted by Superintendent Anthony Hojel.
Presented were the National Emergency Medal for service during the 2019-20 bushfires, and the National Medal for 15 years of service to the community under the Australian Honours System.
There were 25 recipients of the National Emergency Medal, three of the National Medal, and three people received the National Medal 1st and 2nd clasps for an additional 10 years of service beyond the original 15-year medal.
Family and friends of the firefighters were invited along to support and enjoy the special occasion.
Following the awards presentation, morning tea was served.
