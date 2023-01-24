Western Advocate
Photos from the National Emergency Medal presentation in Bathurst

Updated January 24 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 5:30pm
A SPECIAL ceremony was held at Bathurst Fire Station on Friday, January 20, recognising current and retired firefighters who helped fight the Black Summer bushfires.

