SUNDAY'S battle for top spot in Pool A of the Bonnor Cup between the unbeaten Rugby Union and City Colts squads was shaping up to be an exciting chase during the latter's pursuit.
Then the hosts' middle order crumbled to dust at Loco Oval.
Colts had made a promising start to their chase of Rugby's 6-127, as they made their way to 1-71, before Sam Macpherson steamrolled through the rest of the order to finish with figures of 5-13 from his four overs.
Strong bowling and fielding from Rugby, along with poor shot selections, saw Colts finish all out for 108 with 15 balls to spare.
Earlier in the day Jameel Qureshi led the way with the bat for Rugby, scoring 50 runs, and was supported well by Oliver Newton (29) in a 55-run partnership for the third wicket.
Hosts Colts had turned up to their ground looking to put the previous day's disastrous Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket outing behind them, and it looked at one stage like they would be able to do just that.
Colts' opening three batters - Josh Toole, Henry Shoemark and Russ Gardner - put on 72 runs between them but their dismissals would flip the match's momentum.
Rugby skipper Ryan Peacock said his side knew that breaking those first few partnerships could quickly turn things in his team's favour.
"That was always the plan against these guys. It's pretty common knowledge that Tooley and H do a lot of the leg work for them with the bat, and we knew that if we got one of those two out then it was going to be hard work for them," he said.
"They were always going to get away at the start, with the way that they play, but after we got those first couple of wickets I think the game was in our hands."
Rugby's fielding was another highlight from the day.
The entire Colts top order trio were caught right in front of the boundary rope while Macpherson and Zane Newham also claimed sharp catches in the infield.
"Sam bowled really well and I think he also benefited from Zane bowling well at the other end, and I can't imagine that he ended up going for many runs either," Peacock said.
"That's where most of his wickets came from. Sam's been bowling so well this year, which is great to see, and the boys took their catches as well."
Sunday's game provided valuable match time for Rugby who are currently in the middle of their BOIDC bye.
Rugby have now recorded victories over Bathurst City, Centrals and Colts in the Twenty20 competition.
The result brings Rugby level with Colts at the top of their Bonnor Cup pool but the blue and golds still have a game in hand.
That match will be against Orange City on February 3.
"Obviously we've been at the business end over the last couple of years and we won this two years ago, so this competition is always a big aim for us," Peacock said.
"I think we've got a really good T20 team and we know our game pretty well."
