CRAZY, weird and wild - that's how Bathurst Panthers talent Jesse Limon describes the feeling of being signed by the North Sydney Bears for the 2023 SG Ball season.
While Limon has been consistently good for Panthers through his years as a junior footballer and was part of last season's under 18s side which fell one win short of the grand final, he'd not played many representative games.
That's why he never expected he'd end up playing SG Ball.
"It's pretty crazy to be honest, I'd never played much rep before, and all of a sudden I'm going down and playing in Sydney, it's pretty crazy," he said.
"I'd made the Rams under 16s training squad but I didn't make the final squad because I broke my foot. I was in the Group 10 development side when I was 12 and I made it again when I was 15, but that's the only touch of rep I got.
"So I couldn't believe it to be honest, it was a bit weird, but it was good. It was a bit wild travelling up to Sydney after work and training."
While Limon might not have held any expectations, he did have desire and determination. It spurred him on during the trial phase and it continues to drive him as he now works towards a North Sydney debut.
"I've been playing footy since I was five, so it's always been the goal to get down and have a crack," he said.
"I just want to grab it with both hands and get all the experience I can. You don't want to look back at and say 'What if?'. I'm that keen for it, I want to make it as far as I can."
Limon was first spotted by Mudgee-based Sydney Roosters talent scout Rob McAlpine prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When McAlpine got to see the Panthers talent again last season, he was further impressed.
"Jesse, I identified him years ago, then because of COVID I didn't have a chance to look at him, or a lot of other kids. But I saw him again last year," McAlpine said.
"Just watching him when he was a kid, he was just an athlete and he's grown now, he's like 192 centimetres.
"Because of his body type, he's yet to fill out, they'll have to work out where he fits, but you can't coach height and you can't coach speed and he's got both."
On McAlpine's recommendation, Limon went down and attended a trial staged jointly by the Central Coast Roosters and North Sydney Bears.
It was the Bears who were most impressed with the Bathurst Panther. He was in their preliminary SG Ball squad and as he continued to impress at training sessions, made the final cut.
Interestingly Limon's parents knew he'd be a Bear before he did.
"The coaches were pretty transparent through the whole process, I'm the only kid from this side of the mountains that's in the team," he said.
"They gave me a hint here and there, but they told my parents a couple of weeks earlier than I found out. My parents were sitting there trying to organise places to stay on the side without keeping me in the loop.
"The coaches rang me up to tell me I was in the side and I went and told them and they were like 'We already knew'. I don't know how they kept that secret."
Given Limon has an apprenticeship with Ben Hagney Electrical in Bathurst, he will commute to Sydney for training sessions.
"I've lined up a place to stay down there, I'll travel down on the Monday, then go down on Wednesday and stay there that night and have Thursday off work, train Thursday night and come back and work on Friday," he said.
"It's great work is letting me do that, my boss is unreal, he's one of the best blokes I know."
The Bears have looked at Limon in a number of different positions, but it's likely he will find himself on the wing.
"They weren't really sure what to do with me, but I think I'm starting to find my spot on the wing. They have me going between there and the back row right now, but I think I'll be playing on the wing most of this season," he said.
"I might get a chance in the back row, but I don't have the size about me. I actually feel like I enjoy lock the most, but I'm just not big enough to play lock at the moment in Sydney."
The SG Ball season commences on February 4 with the Bears set to host the Newcastle Knights.
