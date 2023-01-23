Western Advocate
Bathurst Panthers talent Jesse Limon is signed by North Sydney Bears

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 24 2023 - 2:51pm, first published January 23 2023 - 4:50pm
Bathurst Panthers talent Jesse Limon has been signed by the North Sydney Bears to play SG Ball in season 2023. Picture by Chris Seabrook

CRAZY, weird and wild - that's how Bathurst Panthers talent Jesse Limon describes the feeling of being signed by the North Sydney Bears for the 2023 SG Ball season.

