Mother will be 'doing a lot of walking' after driving unlicensed with 'no excuse'

A MOTHER who drove without a licence knowing "it was wrong" has been taken off the road for an extended period.
Hannah Elizabeth Redman, 25, of Oakes Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 18 to two counts of driving while suspended.
Redman was behind the wheel of a Toyota utility heading north along Lions Club Drive in Bathurst about 5pm on October 29 last year, court papers reveal.
Police, who were nearby, said they saw a number of items unsecured on the rear of Redman's vehicle and pulled her over.
Once Redman stopped, she got out of the car and moved to the rear passenger door.
"I'm already stopped, you can't pull me over," Redman said to police.
Police asked Redman for her licence, which she gave a digital version of that said it was 'suspended'.
"I was [suspended] but I got a letter saying I got it back," Redman said, according to court documents.
"I didn't check my app, why would I? I don't need to."
The court heard police noted Redman's licence was suspended from June 7 last year.
On a separate occasion, Redman was driving a white Toyota Hilux along Napoleon Street in Raglan about 4pm on November 17 when she was stopped by police for having unsecured items on the rear tray of her vehicle.
Once stopped by police, Redman gave her digital licence and said "yeah look, I am suspended".
"I have to get around, I don't have a house at the moment and I've been house sitting," Redman told police.
During sentencing, a self-represented Redman - who initially had "nothing to tell" - said there was no emergency requiring her to drive and did it because she was "stupid".
"I have no excuse ... I knew it was wrong and I did it," she said.
"I was going to a storage shed, nothing urgent. I was driving to Raglan to give a friend their house keys."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she accepted getting around regional towns, such as Bathurst, without a licence is challenging, but spoke of the importance of following the law.
"You're going to be doing a lot of walking," Magistrate Ellis said to Redman.
Redman was convicted and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.