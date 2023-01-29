Western Advocate
Court

Hannah Elizabeth Redman, 25, convicted in Bathurst Local Court of two counts of driving without a licence

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
January 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mother will be 'doing a lot of walking' after driving unlicensed with 'no excuse'

A MOTHER who drove without a licence knowing "it was wrong" has been taken off the road for an extended period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.