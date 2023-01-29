Pregnant woman leads police on foot chase after breaking into a home for 'a drink of water'

A PREGNANT woman who led police on a foot chase through Kelso has told the court, by way of a solicitor, she broke into a property for "a drink of water".
Brenda Bettles, 22, of Currawong Street, South Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 18 to entering a property without a lawful excuse.
Court documents said Bettles and a co-accused were seen entering a driveway of a McMenamin Place address in Kelso about 1pm on December 13 last year.
Police said they arrived 10 minutes later and walked up the driveway of the property and saw Bettles' co-accused in the backyard.
The co-accused ran from police as Bettles followed, both leaving the address through a hole in the back fence which led to Bell Park in Kelso.
The court heard police said they saw the pair run toward Rivett Place and, after chasing them, stopped Bettles in an alleyway across from View Street.
Bettles, who said she was just walking through the backyard to get to the other side, was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she declined to be interviewed.
Bettles' Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Mr Naveed, told the court his client - who had a one year gap in criminal offending - only wanted a drink of water.
"She went out the back of the property to use the tap. It wasn't anything planned," Mr Naveed said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis convicted Bettles of the charge without further penalty.
