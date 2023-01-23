Western Advocate

Alison Covington named as the Australia Day ambassador for Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated January 24 2023 - 9:33am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Covington, the founder of Good360, will be Bathurst's Australia Day ambassador. Picture supplied

A NEW Australia Day ambassador has been named for Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.