A NEW Australia Day ambassador has been named for Bathurst.
The city will be welcoming philanthropist and social entrepreneur Alison Covington to the city on January 26.
Ms Covington is the founder of Good360, a matchmaker that repurposes items of value by giving them a 'first life' with nothing left unused and directing them to Australians in need via Australia's largest online marketplace matching surplus to need.
She founded the organisation after noticing a gap in the market where businesses did not have a solution to donate surplus brand new goods to charities and schools in a seamless way at scale.
Good360 has been able to make a difference.
Since 2015, Ms Covington has been responsible for businesses donating more than $300 million in goods and matching 33 million items to more than 3500 different charities and schools..
Good360 has worked with big-name brands such as BIG W, Harvey Norman, LEGO and Colgate and matching 33+ million items to 3500+ charities.
Ms Covington hopes to deliver $1 billion worth of brand new good to Australians in need by 2025.
Through her role as an Australia Day ambassador, Ms Covington will be attending various events in Bathurst and is likely to give an address.
She will be replacing Martin Brooks, an environmentalist and the founder of Green Caffeen, as Bathurst's Australia Day ambassador, with Mr Brooks no longer available to attend.
The first event on the schedule for Australia Day is the citizenship ceremony at 9.30am, which will be held at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
It will be followed by the Australia Day awards ceremony at the same location.
For more information about events, visit Bathurst Regional Council's website.
