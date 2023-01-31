CLOTHES, shoes, accessories, novelty items, DVDs and CDs are all items that are up for sale at the Bathurst Red Cross Shop, but this is all hanging in the balance, with the store currently facing a volunteer shortage.
As a result, the store is now on the hunt for some fresh faces.
There are currently six people who spend their time ensuring that the store runs as smoothly as possible, but according to area manager of NSW and ACT Australian Red Cross Natalie Hoffman, this is simply not enough.
She said at least 10 volunteers are needed to guarantee that the store can remain open for the recommended number of hours.
"We really need some volunteers because we can't open full hours and we are finding it very hard," Ms Hoffman said.
This effort is crucial to the underlying work of the Red Cross as a whole, as the stores not only provide quality, inexpensive clothing and goods to those in need, the purpose of the stores is also to fundraise.
"Our shops are to raise money for everything that we do for people in need," Ms Hoffman said.
"We give elderly people calls to make sure that they are alright day-to-day and we do help feed the homeless, we help clothe them, we help people who have come here from overseas.
"If we can have the store open for longer, it will mean that we will have more sales which in turn, will help us provide people with our help."
One volunteer, who said that she would absolutely recommend working at the Red Cross Shop, was Meagan Renshaw, who has been with the store for the past six-months.
"It's really just for anyone that has time on their hands and needs a way to meet people," she said.
As well as providing a social outlet, Ms Renshaw also said that the work itself is very satisfying.
"It is very rewarding helping customers and helping the less fortunate," she said.
This sentiment was shared by another volunteer, Wendy.
"I just love it," she said.
"It just gets you out of the house, gives you something to do, you get to meet people and form friendships with other volunteers ... and give back to the community as well."
The work within the store is vast and varied, between rotating stock, sorting donations, pricing goods, and serving and greeting customers.
According to Wendy, these jobs are delegated according to the interests of each individual within the store.
"You're not forced to do anything you don't want to do, it's just what you feel comfortable doing within yourself," she said.
There are also no set time frames in which a volunteer must dedicate.
"At the moment I'm doing about 15 hours per week. But you don't have to do that much, you can do four hours if you want, or just whatever," Wendy said.
Any queries regarding the volunteering process can be made within the Bathurst Red Cross Shop, or by scanning the QR code located inside the store.
