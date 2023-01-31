Western Advocate

The Bathurst Red Cross Shop is in need of more volunteers to ensure the store remains open

AM
By Alise McIntosh
February 1 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meagan Renshaw loves her time volunteering at the Bathurst Red Cross Shop and would recommend it to anyone. Picture by Alise McIntosh

CLOTHES, shoes, accessories, novelty items, DVDs and CDs are all items that are up for sale at the Bathurst Red Cross Shop, but this is all hanging in the balance, with the store currently facing a volunteer shortage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.