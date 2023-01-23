Five things we learned from day one round 11 in BOIDC

THERE'S set to be great finishes and exciting chases coming up for the second day's play in round 11 of BOIDC after teams struggled to build up any big totals on Saturday.
Some matches have already had their first innings points decided while others still hang in the balance.
Here's the big takeaways from the first day's play...
IT'S time to batten down the hatches, play sensible, take your time and... What's that? The wickets are tumbling like crazy? That's not what was supposed to happen this round.
There hasn't been a round this entire BOIDC season that has seen such an imbalance between the fielding and batting achievements compared to what we saw on Saturday.
Three of the four matches on Saturday were completely dominated by the fielding sides, and notable batting performances were few and far between.
It's an especially surprising outcome given it was the first week that the two-day matches made their return.
Big partnerships were few and far between when there's usually a good two to three - at least - to be found in each two day round.
What gives?
I think we just have to chalk this one up to complete co-incidence, unless all the bowlers conducted some secret voodoo ritual to boost their odds of gaining the upper hand?
The St Pat's Old Boys and Bathurst City game at George Park was the only game that seemed to have a reasonably balanced bat-versus-ball contest.
SINCE we've seen such a bowling-dominant week of cricket, next Saturday will mark a big test for the middle and lower orders of Orange City and Cavaliers.
The Warriors need just nine more runs in their pursuit of Centrals' 115, but with just a solitary wicket in hand, while Cavs are in a better position of 5-76 chasing ORC's 100.
There's potential for both these games to completely flip on their heads, but that's going to come down to how the early overs play out.
Cavs opener Corben remains out in the middle on 42 and has watched the remainder of his top order all fall for seven or less.
His wicket is the big one, and if he's able to hang around for even just a little while longer then things get very tough for ORC.
Meanwhile, Warriors could try to end things as quickly as possible with their last wicket partnership or instead back themselves to continue blocking everything and wait for the opportune ball to come their way.
These early stages of these games are going to be fascinating.
A TEAM who suffered a crushing defeat, only to turn things around with a promising run of wins, before going down in another rough loss when a finals spot looms large?
Where have we seen that before?
It doesn't seem like much of a stretch to say that City Colts' 2022-23 season looks eerily similar to the one that the Sydney Thunder are experiencing in the Big Bash.
Thunder became the punching bag for every other BBL fanbase when they collapsed in a heap for just 15 against the Adelaide Strikers, but a four game winning streak afterwards helped put that behind them.
Then another brutal loss, this time to the Sydney Sixers, has brought their finals credentials into question.
Colts had a similarly brutal batting experience earlier this season when they were all out for 39 against ORC but they followed that up with three straight wins.
Now, they've been quashed in the first innings by CYMS just when things were looking promising.
Look, it's a game that's technically alive for Colts, who could chase second innings points if they get off to a huge start with the bat next Saturday, but it would take something very special.
If the Thunder go down to the Stars this Wednesday I'd declare it a bad omen for Colts.
WE recently dissected the struggles of the St Pat's Old Boys bowling attack, knowing that the team are trying to fill major gaps there this season, but so far they're building up in a positive fashion.
Hayden Goodsell had a breakthrough day with the ball, taking 1-14 from 10, while Jay Webber took four wickets.
Then there was strong support from Shane Broes and Ethan Comerford, who took two wickets each.
There's no chance of the Saints matching the bowling quality that they've had over the past few seasons by the time this campaign reaches its end, but if their juniors continue to develop then look out.
There's still a host of promising talent coming through their second grade and president's cup ranks, and if they're able to get a group of them to peak together - just like they did with Mitch Taylor, Jack Goodsell, Angus Parsons and Nic Broes - then they're back in the spotlight again.
It's a steady process but one that appears to be on the right path.
EARLY predictions for Thursday and Friday's weather don't look crash hot for Bathurst.
If we thought that day one was a tough day for the batters then day two could be even trickier.
A slower outfield won't make things fun with the willow, and any amount of moisture is going to have its say about the ball condition.
Pat's and Cavs will be hoping the rain thinks twice before coming near the Bathurst turf.
At this stage Orange are expected to suffer less rain through the week, with Thursday the most likely candidate if it even falls at all.
With the finals race heating up it means any amount of lost match time over the last four rounds is going to hurt badly for teams outside the top four.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.