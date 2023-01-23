Five things we learned from day one round 11 in BOIDC

Western Advocate
Five things we learned from day one round 11 in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket

Alexander Grant
January 23 2023 - 3:00pm
THERE'S set to be great finishes and exciting chases coming up for the second day's play in round 11 of BOIDC after teams struggled to build up any big totals on Saturday.

