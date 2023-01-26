A THOUGHT for every reader on Australia Day: where might we all be if Australia and its allies had lost World War II?
One old friend assures me that our total population would have been "vaporised" and our conquerors would have quickly redeveloped our economy and infrastructure.
Maybe he is right and it gives us a great chance to celebrate the lovely land that we call home.
Please make it a day to renew friendships and to appreciate our families in the best country on our planet.
TODAY marks 30 years since this column first appeared in the Western Advocate and gave details of BMA's (Bathurst Merino Association's) inaugural Merino Ewe Competition.
At several times during those early years the association's first president, Col Ferguson, edited the column.
Rosemary typed the contents and delivered them to the Advocate for many years until the advent of email improved the process.
We hope that Rural Notebook is still of interest to country readers.
WE may have seen the last few days of summer and lots of fodder oats crops will be sown in coming weeks.
Some farmers in our district always sow early oats and some say that as soon as we get up from Christmas dinner it's time to sow a fodder oats crop.
Long, dry grass is obvious on many roads, but council staff, contractors and the famous Glenray grass-cutters are all doing great work in tidying roadsides and town precincts.
Motorists on country lanes tell of roos coming straight out of long grass onto busy roads, with dire consequences.
THE recent passing of John Asimus, formerly of Rockley, revives memories of a respected community member and an excellent stockman who was always good to work with and earned his nickname of "Smiley".
We last met when he was overseer at "Templemore", Bendick Murrell some years ago.
QUOTES from last week's markets at CTLX (Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange) Carcoar, where 5200 lambs and 2300 sheep were yarded, give us a clear indication of values of animals that still have a way to go before they are ready for the meat trade.
Light weight lambs to the processors, 12kg to 19kg, 2 scores, sold from $50 to $80 each. Young lambs to restockers sold from $28 to $122. Merino ewes sold $30 to $86 and wethers $45 to $120.
While trade weight sheep, lambs and cattle are still returning good, viable results, the store lambs and off type cattle will not give reasons to cheer.
As always, talk to your agent before making sale decisions.
THE NSW election is coming up on Saturday, March 25 and Sportsbet quotes Labor $1.30, Coalition $3.40.
At this stage there are not many debating issues, with the restrictions on poker machine gambling, changes to traffic fines and stamp duty choices being in the spotlight.
My pet aversion has been the way Local Land Services is set up and managed, but very few landholders are interested in the subject.
In our local area, the flood destruction of the greyhound racetrack at Kennerson Park in Bathurst is causing some discussion and the prospect of a relocation to Orange is getting heated.
SERVICE and Probus clubs are always on the lookout for guest speakers at their meetings and a suggestion has been made that a retired stock and station agent might fit the bill.
There is a nucleus of these gentlemen who live in Bathurst and they have a vast knowledge of our district and its farmers, as well as tales from the saleyards.
These fellows all have the "gift of the gab" and have a lifetime love of our Central Tablelands.
THE saying of this week must be an 81-year-old graphic designer who said "there are only two people in life that you need to impress: your eight-year-old self and your 80-year-old self".
WEEK 29 of Australian wool sales saw 47,000 bales offered in all centres, of which 94.3 per cent was sold to the trade.
With all our global trading partners continuing to be active, there was an improvement of 8ac/kg to an EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) of 1341ac/kg.
The 18.0 micron and finer were the biggest movers, rising from 30-50ac/kg overall, while the broader wools were unchanged.
It was very pleasing to see the increase in players in the crossbred market, which did give a much more positive tone and gives some encouragement, even though these were unchanged price-wise.
Even though the COVID cases are still high in China, the trade is expecting this to reduce and some "normality" to return to the wool business, as well as a renewed demand from the Chinese domestic market.
Week 30 has an estimated offering of 46,000 to be sold in all centres.
This week's song: The Cooma Cavaliers. Google or Spotify.
