A SUB-20 degree day on Sunday was more than eight degrees below Bathurst's long-term January average.
It was still warmer, however, than the coldest day in the city in January 2022 - and substantially warmer than a freezing summer's day on the Central Tablelands just over a month ago.
Bathurst had been forecast to get to 20 degrees on Sunday (January 22), but the hour-by-hour reading says the city just fell short, pulling up at 19.6 degrees at 3pm.
With the easterly wind factored in, though, the Bureau of Meteorology says Bathurst's feels-like temperature at 3pm on Sunday was just 17.2 degrees - and that had dropped to 14.9 degrees at 4pm when sunset was still hours away.
After all that, the city had a relatively balmy (compared with 8.5 degrees on January 9) 12.2-degree overnight minimum and was almost 20 degrees again by 10am on Monday.
Sunday's 19.6 degrees was cold considering it came in mid-summer, but it was still more than half a degree warmer than the 19 degrees (accompanied by rain) recorded in Bathurst on January 19 in 2022.
And it's not in the same league as the 15.7-degree day the city shivered through in mid-December, caused by a pool of cold air on the move.
And what's ahead?
After a run of days of 30 degrees and above earlier this month, Bathurst is forecast to have a similar burst of heat from this Wednesday, including a pair of 15-degree minimums.
