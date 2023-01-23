Western Advocate

Bathurst was eight degrees under its long-term average maximum for the month on Sunday, January 22

Updated January 23 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 12:00pm
A pink sky at dawn taken on Panorama Avenue by Sharyn Semmens.

A SUB-20 degree day on Sunday was more than eight degrees below Bathurst's long-term January average.

