Western Advocate
Court

Christian Charles White, 45, convicted in Bathurst Local Court after giving police attitude on night out

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated January 25 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'You beaut' time ends in handcuffs for drink-driver who gave cops a dose of bad attitude

GIVING police attitude after leading them on an unwanted tour around town has cost a drunk-driver more than a fine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.