'You beaut' time ends in handcuffs for drink-driver who gave cops a dose of bad attitude

GIVING police attitude after leading them on an unwanted tour around town has cost a drunk-driver more than a fine.
Christian Charles White, 45, of Piper Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 18 to;
Police said they saw a beige Hyundai Elantra travelling west at 1.15am on November 20 last year before the driver - White - missed a gear and accelerated through the intersection of Russell and William streets in Bathurst, court papers said.
After police activated their lights, White - who had a passenger - turned left onto George Street, without indicating, and went to pull over but didn't. Police then turned on their siren and flashed their high beams to get White to stop.
The court heard White continued to drive through the intersection of George and Keppel Street, when he mounted two wheels on the roundabout.
White then put his arm out the driver's window and continued to drive another block before he turned right at the George and Piper street roundabout and entered the wrong lane.
After driving yet another block, White accelerated into a driveway as police followed and stopped behind his vehicle.
"We asked you to stop. That's what the sirens mean," police said.
"I don't know, do I? How do I know you're the police?" White replied.
A senior constable told White to get out of his vehicle, but he refused and wouldn't give his licence to officers.
"What's with the attitude? I was driving home ... your sirens distracted me," White said.
"Move away, get that light out of my face."
The court heard police took hold of White and removed him from the vehicle after he continued to refuse getting out.
"(Expletive) off, (expletive) off fellas ... I'm not drunk. Get your hands off me," he said.
Police called for further assistance, who arrived shortly after, as White was again asked for his licence.
"No, I don't think I'm going to [give it to you]," White replied, before he was handcuffed and searched.
"You're not locking anyone up. I'm on my land."
Police were informed by White's passenger they had been to the Elephant and Castle that night, where White had about five Coronas.
According to police, White had the tell-tale signs of a drunk person, which included smelling strongly of alcohol, behaving aggressively and belligerently, failing to follow instructions and slurring speech.
White was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he gave an alcohol reading of 0.147.
White's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan, told the court during sentencing his client was under a "great deal of stress" at the time of the offence and went out to "let loose".
"If he was out for a you beaut time, why react to the police how he did?" Magistrate Ellis questioned.
"It was a symptom of his intoxication which had a significant impact on his behaviour," Mr Kuan replied.
White was placed on a community correction order for one year and fined $1,500.
He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.