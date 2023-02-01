No licence and a school pickup results in extended time off the road for single mother

"I HAD no alternative".
That was a self-described single mother's reasoning for getting behind the wheel without a licence, a court has heard.
Leah Maree Ingham, 30, of Howarth Close, Llanarth, submitted a written plea of guilty to Bathurst Local Court on January 18 of driving while suspended.
According to court documents, police said they saw a white Holden Epica parked in a bus bay on Alexander Street in Eglinton about 5.40pm on December 8 last year.
The court heard Ingham was standing at the driver's side door on the road as police approached and asked for her licence, and why she was parked in a bus zone.
"It's [licence] at home, I just came to pick the kids up," she said.
Checks in the police system revealed Ingham was suspended from driving from October 11 last year to January 10 this year due to a demerit point loss.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted during sentencing Ingham had "many driving matters" since 2013, including speeding and using a mobile phone while driving.
In her note submitted to the court, Ingham said "I'm a single parent, I had no alternative".
Ingham was convicted and disqualified from driving for three months.
