SIBLINGS Ashleigh and Will Stanley along with cousin Dylan have the rare opportunity to all go up against one another in the same race when the Class 1 Heat Of The Rising Star (1,300 metres) takes place at Tyers Park on Tuesday.
The race, open only to apprentice jockeys, has roughly a 30 per cent chance of being taken out by a Stanley family member.
Ashleigh has the ride on Norm Lewis' Heavenly Prophet, Will gets the ride with Alison Smith's Five Feet Apart and Dylan goes around on Karen McCarroll's Whataboutscotty.
Funnily enough, all three of them will start alongside each other from barrier three (Will), four (Dylan) and five (Ashleigh).
In what looks to be an open race each Stanley family member will have their own reasons to feel confident about their winning chances.
At the time of writing, Ashleigh has the best backed hope of the group ($5.50), second in the race only to the top weight Packer ($2.80).
Heavenly Prophet has plenty of experience on the soft ground, and any extra rain before the race would definitely be appreciated by the mare.
Jeff Penza rode her to a close third placing at Nowra last start.
Will's runner Five Feet Apart has had 10 career starts for one win, all with Chelsea Ings in the saddle.
Five Feet Apart did win on his previous appearance at Bathurst back in November.
When it comes to Dylan he has a major advantage over his other family members in the race - experience with his horse.
Not only has Dylan Stanley enjoyed two previous starts with Whataboutscotty but he was also a last start winner with the Salade four-year-old.
Whataboutscotty was able to find the kick he needed over the last 100m of his previous start at Dubbo earlier this month to race through and beat Call Me Louis in a photo finish.
He's rated a $7 shot for the event and is the only horse entering the race as a last start victor.
The race at Tyers Park, the third of the day, gets underway from 2.25pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.