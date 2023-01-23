Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ashleigh, Will and Dylan Stanley vying for glory in Heat Of Rising Star at Tyers Park

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated January 23 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SIBLINGS Ashleigh and Will Stanley along with cousin Dylan have the rare opportunity to all go up against one another in the same race when the Class 1 Heat Of The Rising Star (1,300 metres) takes place at Tyers Park on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.