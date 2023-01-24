Man reaps what he sows in court as magistrate blasts his 'foolish' actions

A 26-YEAR-OLD man has been told by a magistrate he is lucky not to have killed someone after he got behind the wheel while drunk on rum.
Kurt Roy Keesing of Cusick Street, Eglinton, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 18 to high-range drink-driving and getting behind the wheel without a licence.
Police said they were conducting patrols when a red Mazda convertible pulled out in front of them from a car park outside of the Oxford Hotel about 2.30am on November 13 last year, court documents explain.
The car - driven by Keesing - quickly drove down William Street before police activated their warning lights and pulled the vehicle over.
As police were advising Keesing that he was subject to a roadside alcohol breath test, the court heard police noticed he smelt of liquor, was slurring his words and unsteady on his feet.
"I've had about six rums," Keesing told police in relation to drinking that night.
Following a positive roadside reading, Keesing was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he gave a second positive sample for alcohol of 0.163.
On a separate occasion, Keesing was behind the wheel of a Volvo station wagon about 4.30pm on November 17 when police were patrolling Eleven Mile Drive in Kelso.
Police said they stopped Keesing and asked for his licence, which he showed a digital version of that clearly displayed 'suspended'.
"I got done DUI on the weekend. It's all just a blur. I just needed to go to work," Keesing told police.
During sentencing, Keesing's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan, told the court his client - in regards to the first matter - only intended to travel 300 metres at a time when the streets "would've been relatively dead".
"He was severely depressed. He had just broken up with his girlfriend and was experiencing financial hardship," Mr Kuan said.
"He simply wasn't thinking and needed to get to work [on the second occasion]."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said it was clear Keesing wasn't thinking when he got behind the wheel on both occasions.
"Your driving would've been so impacted [on the first occasion] that it was lucky the police stopped you and not you having killed someone. That's not an exaggeration," Magistrate Ellis said.
"The foolishness of you driving while disqualified is concerning. If you get caught again, it at least will be a very lengthy disqualification."
Keesing was convicted and fined $1,500 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Once the suspension is complete, Keesing must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for 24 months.
