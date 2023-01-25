TODAY is Australia Day and it is a time to reflect on what we love about our community and our nation.
It's time to stop and look around us and be grateful for the lifestyle we enjoy.
Congratulations to Bathurst Regional Council's Manager Strategic Planning Janet Bingham on her inclusion in the Australia Day Honours list and receiving a Public Service Medal for outstanding public service in recognising and maintaining the Aboriginal cultural heritage of the Bathurst region.
Today, 52 candidates are becoming Australian citizens at our Australian citizenship ceremony at BMEC.
Our newest Australians calling Bathurst home come from a number of countries, including the Philippines, Spain, New Zealand, South Africa, United States, Pakistan and Nepal.
It is my pleasure to welcome the Australia Day Ambassador to Bathurst, Alison Covington AM, multi-award-winning innovator, social entrepreneur, and founder and MD of Good360 Australia.
There are several activities occurring around the region today, including the Citizenship Ceremony from 9.30am, and the Australia Day Awards from 11.30am at BMEC.
Also, don't forget that there is free entry to Manning Aquatic Centre from 11am to 5.30pm.
Explore the history of some of Australia's greatest movies as significant memorabilia pieces are on show at BMEC.
The exhibition includes original souvenir movie programs, movie posters and special theatre (cinema) programs from 1929 to 2009.
The mini exhibition of 25 items is courtesy of local retiree and movie memorabilia archivist Noel Cowan.
For more information about what is happening around the region, visit council's events page on the website.
THE Bathurst Regional Art Gallery is the exclusive NSW touring venue to host the Archie 100: A Century of the Archibald Prize exhibition.
The exhibition will be displayed from January 26 until March 26.
In 2021, the Art Gallery of NSW celebrated the 100th birthday of Australia's oldest and most-loved portrait award, the Archibald Prize.
The landmark exhibition Archie 100: A Century of the Archibald Prize explores the prize across its history, revealing fascinating stories behind 100 carefully selected artworks.
Resulting from many years of research for lost portraits, Archie 100 features works from the gallery's collection as well as works from libraries, galleries and museums across Australia and New Zealand, and private Australiana and international collections.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.