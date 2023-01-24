Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jayden Brasier, Riley Larnach test themselves at Cricket NSW Under 14s State Challenge in Dubbo

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated January 24 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayden Brasier and Riley Larnach took part in last week's Under 14s State Challenge at Dubbo.

TWO of Bathurst's rising stars put themselves to the test against the best players in their age group from across NSW in the recent Under 14s State Challenge in Dubbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.