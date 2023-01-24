TWO of Bathurst's rising stars put themselves to the test against the best players in their age group from across NSW in the recent Under 14s State Challenge in Dubbo.
Jayden Brasier and Riley Larnach were two of the leading bowling options for their Country Lions side across the span of five games, each making a big impact at various stages of the tournament.
ORC's Brasier and City Colts' Larnach have each had the opportunity to play against senior opposition this season in Bathurst District Cricket Association's second grade and president's cup competitions and were looking to take that experience into their Dubbo trip.
Larnach said it was a competition that put his consistency to the test.
"There were a lot of really good batsmen up there so you had to bowl really tight, and you couldn't let any loose ones go," he said.
"I thought I bowled really well, and I didn't bowl a wide and I also had a few maidens.
"I think this season I've really learned how to control my swing and bowl fuller."
Brasier said the week away was a rare opportunity to face the best of the best.
"I felt good up there. It was a lot harder than what I usually play in so it was a good challenge," he said.
"I thought it felt alright with the ball but was probably a bit inconsistent with the bat, but that's the way it goes sometimes.
"I think my bowling's been getting a lot better this year, and it's getting a bit faster too."
Larnach and Brasier will now look to steer the Bathurst under 14s side to a grand final in the Central West Cricket Zone competition when it resumes on February 5.
"We're getting into the last two games of that competition," Brasier said.
"We're looking like grand final contenders for that."
The Bathurst pair and their team opened up the tournament with a match against the Metro Scorpions.
Lions ultimately came up 48 runs short of the Scorpions' total of 184.
Larnach made a great start with the ball with figures of 0-4 from three overs, while Brasier had 0-23 from six.
The Lions had another tough encounter in their second game of the tournament against the Metro Sharks, who chased down 137 with eight wickets still in hand.
Brasier was the only Lions player to take any wickets, picking up figures of 2-26 from his four overs, while Larnach had 0-14 from three.
Joy came the Lions' way in their third game of the competition when they claimed a thrilling Twenty20 win over the Country Kangaroos.
The Lions successfully chased down 120 with just four balls remaining.
This time the Bathurst pair put in the work with the bat, with Brasier scoring 20 and Larnach picking up an unbeaten six runs in the winning partnership.
In their last pool game the Lions played out another thriller but they were unfortunately on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
Lions finished three runs short of the Metro Stallions' tally of 118 at the end of their 20 overs.
Brasier scored 12 runs and also took the wickets of both Stallions openers to finish with figures of 2-12.
In the final game of the tournament - a rematch with the Kangaroos - the Lions went down, although Brasier and Larnach each bowled well for figures of 2-30 and 0-11 respectively.
