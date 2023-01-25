SENIORS living in regional NSW will save $250 on travel costs thanks to the NSW Nationals and the state government's Regional Seniors' Travel Card.
Applications are now open for a fourth year and seniors are being encouraged to take advantage of the initiative.
The $250 pre-paid Visa card can be used on fuel, taxis, electric charging stations and pre-booked NSW TrainLink regional trains and coaches, helping with the cost of getting from A to B for those who are eligible.
We know how much seniors value this card - it can mean a few extra visits to the grandkids, or make it much easier to see friends locally, get to the shops or attend medical appointments.
The Regional Seniors' Travel Card has injected $196 million into regional economies, with more than one million cards issued since the scheme started in 2020.
I really encourage all eligible seniors to get their applications in and save themselves $250 on travel costs for this year.
Applications are now open and will close on November 30, 2023. Seniors can apply online at service.nsw.gov.au, by visiting their local Service NSW shopfront or by calling 1800 569 070.
PARENTS are set to save up to $4220 a year on their preschool fees thanks to a landmark investment from the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government.
For the first time, parents whose children attend preschool programs at long day care settings will enjoy subsidised fees following the introduction of the new $1.3 billion Start Strong Affordable Preschool Program.
The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has been providing significant fee relief for families attending community and mobile preschools for the last two years, and from this year, fee relief will be available for more families than ever before.
This government is investing in the futures of our children at a level never seen before and in a way that also helps parents with the household budget.
From this month, all NSW families will be eligible for:
To access the Start Strong 2023 preschool fee relief, parents are encouraged to speak to their service today.
Families enrolled in a community preschool or long day care service must complete a declaration form and nominate one service from which they would like to receive the fee relief.
You can find out more about the Early Years Commitment on the Department of Education website.
