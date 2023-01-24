CELEBRATE Australia Day with a hot feed from a local servo and help support flood recovery in Perthville.
Metro Petroleum Perthville will again host its annual Australia Day fundraiser, with every dollar used to purchase hot or fried food, or any funds donated, to be distributed to those struggling after the floods tore through some of Perthville's homes late last year.
Metro part-owner Ramu Metpally said the fundraiser is their way of giving back to the community that supports them so well, and he's looking forward to seeing everyone enjoying the day on Thursday, January 26.
"We are grateful to the community, we can establish a business anywhere but without community support we can't have success in the business," Mr Metpally said.
"They're treating us and I want to give them back something."
This is the fourth year that the petrol station has held the fundraiser, with the donations going to a different Perthville organistion each time.
While COVID put a dampener on the last two fundraisers, this year it's back with a bang and the service station is hoping to raise as much as possible for its locals.
In addition to funds raised through hot and fried food sales, a free sausage sizzle will be held from around 10.30am to 3pm, and customers will have the option of putting their spare change in the donations box.
"The first year we did it for the RFS [Rural Fire Service], the second year we did it for the Perthville School, last year we did it for the Perthville Development Group, and this year we were looking for a cause and Perthville Development Group vice-president John [Trollor] came forward and said to raise money for flood-affected families."
A number of Perthville homes were damaged during the recent flooding event and Mr Troller thanked the Metro Service Station team for supporting the local community during a time of need.
"The store has helped the community every year and the community is very grateful," Mr Trollor said.
"We're just so grateful to the store, Ramu, and his team. They work extremely hard and it's not just the team here but Ramu's family who come up to serve on the barbeque.
"We'd just like everybody in Perthville and surrounds to come and have a barbeque on Australia Day."
