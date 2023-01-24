Western Advocate
What's on

Metro Petroleum Perthville raising funds this Australia Day for flood-affected residents

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated January 25 2023 - 11:03am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perthville Development Group treasurer John Reid, Metro Petroleum Perthville part-owner Ramu Metpally, Perthville Development Group vice-president John Trollor and Metro staff members Bharath Sarasam and Varun Rhondla are looking forward to this year's Australia Day fundraiser. Picture by Amy Rees

CELEBRATE Australia Day with a hot feed from a local servo and help support flood recovery in Perthville.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.