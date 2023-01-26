Enjoy the best the bush has to offer

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday January 27: "Rossfields" 3423 Freemantle Road, Bathurst:
Set on 260 acres of gorgeous Australian bushland, "Rossfields" provides a very attractive and private setting. Located at 3423 Freemantle Road, the property is 40 kilometres from Bathurst, 40 kilometres from Orange, and three hours from Sydney.
Approximately 40 per cent of the land is cleared or semi open, with remainder of the property stunning bushland. Virtually all the property is generally undulating and quite accessible with numerous tracks. Some 50 acres of the cleared land is arable and it includes a gorgeous, private, little valley that provides a sweeping outlook over the surrounding area
There is plenty of water available with five dams providing water for grazing livestock or for visiting game, which is quite common.
The property's boundary is fenced and is mostly in stock-proof condition, although there is some older fencing through uncleared, heavy bush areas. There are also several internal paddocks with secure stock-proof fencing.
On site the accommodation is a very appealing one bedroom, as-new shed, home complete with verandahs that overlook both the valley and the general area.
The home is comfortable, fully insulated home, and takes full advantage of the natural sunlight. It provides modern fittings, mains power, bathroom, wood combustion heater/oven, reverse cycle air conditioning, satellite NBN with mobile reception, septic toilet, and approximately 65,000 litres rainwater storage.
Further improvements include several smaller sheds, livestock pens, chook run, and more. There is also a regular mail service to the property and a school bus run nearby.
While the current owners are living permanently on the property, it would also suit buyers looking for a recreational weekender, with a good mix of bush and cleared areas, plenty of tracks for bike riding, and opportunities for hunting. As well as native animals, deer in particular are quite common.
With the attractive little property well worth an inspection, the owners are genuine sellers and have the caravan packed in anticipation.
3423 Freemantle Road will be offered for sale by public auction on Friday, February 17 unless sold prior.
