THIS weekend's Bathurst Cup is set to be a record-breaking tournament at Proctor Park.
Bathurst District Football is set to welcome more teams than ever before at the tenth instalment of the Cup when it takes place this Saturday and Sunday.
The tournament will feature 102 teams, up from the previous record number of 89 teams who took part in the 2022 edition.
The boys football competition is set to act as one of the last major pre-season hit outs for competing teams, which will travel from Sydney, Canberra, Newcastle, the South Coast, Albury and the Central West.
Teams have been split up across five different age groups - under 13s, 14s, 15s, 16s and under 18s - with games to be shortened 17-minute halves.
"This year's Bathurst Cup is shaping up as one of the best ever, with a record number of teams entered," Bathurst District Football President Peter Scott said.
"We're looking forward to welcoming teams from all across NSW and the ACT, across five different age groups."
In terms of local representation, Bathurst will have two representative teams - under 13s and 14s - while Western NSW Football will have teams in all five age groups.
Scott said Bathurst has a strong reputation when it comes to hosting major pre-season carnivals, saying the facilities on offer at Proctor Park and Police Paddock are some of the best in regional NSW.
"The Bathurst Cup and Proctor Park Challenge are some of the best annual football competitions in NSW and clubs are always keen to come out and play in Bathurst," he said.
"We're extremely thankful for the work Bathurst Regional Council has done at our football complex over the years, which has transformed it into the leading football complex west of the Blue Mountains."
Scott also praised the Bathurst District Football committee, who have put in tireless hours over the summer to help prepare for the Bathurst Cup.
"Without the service of our volunteers, this competition would not be possible," he said.
"We have a great team at Bathurst District Football and we're looking forward to a successful 2023 season."
Games are expected to kick-off at 7.30am on Saturday morning, running right through to the latest final at 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.