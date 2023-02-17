AFTER a three-year hiatus, the Bathurst Historic Car Club Swap Meet is set to return in 2023, at a sensational new location.
Having been run for more than 30 years from the Bathurst Showground, the Swap Meet will this year be hosted on Sunday, August 20, from the pits at Mount Panorama.
According to Bathurst Swap Meet media contact Ted Reedy, Mount Panorama is the perfect new location for the event.
"Swap meets are a big part of the community ... and it's a great, fun day of interchange of people of like interests," he said.
"Other swap meets are much broader, more like a market, where they have all sorts of stuff, but we tend to concentrate on the enthusiasts and it's mainly components and parts for cars, motorbikes and machinery.
"And Mount Panorama is the home of motor sport in Australia and people who are interested in cars and motorbikes and so on are very familiar with it and have an affinity with it."
Despite the showground proving to be an excellent location for past events, associated costs and risk factors have forced the change of setting.
"Our previous swap meets have all been at the showground, which is a great venue," Mr Reedy said.
"But it's increasingly difficult because it's on a major highway, we have to have a professionally prepared traffic plan, which is a cost.
"Another one of the requirements was that we had to hire a fence for the full length of the road opposite the showground, so that swallowed up $1000 in one go, from the proceeds."
Changing location to Mount Panorama has not-only provided the Swap Meet with the opportunity to utilise the famous track, but also ensures the retention of profit is as high as possible.
"The meet has been a very important fundraiser for the club over the years and it allows us to operate as a club," Mr Reedy said.
"And also in the past it's allowed us to make significant donations to local charities."
Though in the past, the event has traditionally taken place during the summer months, the decision was made to move the swap meet to a colder season.
"Swap meets elsewhere in the state, are very typically held in the mid winter, so that shouldn't be a problem, particularly with the draw card of Mount Panorama," Mr Reedy said.
The Mount also allows any stall holders with the opportunity to camp at the site on the evening prior.
Camping is available at $25 for stall holders on the Saturday night, in a powered site.
Swap Meet coordinator Lee-Ann Hagney, advised that the gates will open on the Sunday at 6am, entry will be just five dollars per person and will be free for children.
Holding a stall is free of charge, and anybody with knick-knacks, tools, car parts, and machinery is encouraged to set up a stand.
Free parking will be available within the grounds and food stalls will be catered by local service clubs.
