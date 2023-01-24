A PREMIERSHIP winning five-eighth, a halfback who was named player of the year and a Western Rams star - that's who Bathurst Panthers plan to welcome into their Peter McDonald Premiership squad this season.
They won't have to embrace a new club culture either as that trio - Jackson Carter, Tallis Tobin and Dylan Miles - are already Panthers who have been given a taste of first grade.
It's part of Panthers' plan to build for the future by promoting young talents.
It is something that current captain-coach Jake Betts knows is a proven formula - himself a product of the club's juniors.
"At this stage we're just going to concentrate on the younger blokes, that's the plan we wanted, with this new points system that's the direction we want to take," he said.
"I think it's the way to go. When I was starting out John Fearnley and Dennis Comerford did that, they went away from buying players and pumped us juniors through like Lawso [Blake Lawson] and myself.
"It was tough there for a couple of years, but you could see the dividends paid when we won those two comps in a row off the early work those blokes did bringing us through.
"I think that's the sort of avenue we have to go down otherwise it's not sustainable."
Since Panthers finished their maiden Peter McDonald Premiership season with a loss to the Mudgee Dragons in week two of finals, there have been changes.
Halves Noah Griffiths and Willie Wright have made the switch to St Pat's, centre Keelan Bresac has returned to his former club Lithgow and Claude Gordon has linked with Dubbo CYMS.
Though Panthers have added Tye Siakisoni to its roster - his brother Jia Siakisoni already with the men in black - Betts said there is no plan to look beyond their own club to fill the spots.
Tobin is a talented front rower who was a star for last year's under 18s. He also represented Group 10 and was named the Western Rams' under 18s most improved.
His team-mate from last year, Carter, also played for the Western Rams.
His efforts steering around the Panthers in jumper number seven saw him named Group 10's joint under 18s player of the year.
As for Miles, he was in Panthers' reserve grade side and scored their first try in the 30-18 grand final win over Lithgow Workies as five-eighth.
All three got minutes in the Peter McDonald Premiership last season too.
"There are a few spots we could look at filling, but we're pretty happy with the young fellas we've got at the moment. We'll look at bringing them through," Betts said.
"Jacko [Carter] is hanging around so he'll get his chance and Dylan Miles, he's come back as well. He played reggies last year and has put on a lot of size and he's also been really good at training, so he'll get a crack.
"He'll possibly be in the centres, or maybe even a 14 or in the halves, he can sort of play anywhere.
"Tallis, yeah he's back ... there's a couple of those young guys coming up so they'll be push each other along too, which is always good.
"They didn't look out of place in first grade last year and with another six-eight months under their belt, they can only improve from that."
As for who will be Panthers' new halves pairing, either Miles or Carter are candidates to partner Joe Bugg, who was halfback for the men in black last year.
"Buggy is back, he's an older boy now, he's been around the club for a long time, so he'll be there and we'll look to have someone partner him out of those young blokes," Betts said.
