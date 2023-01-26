Cruise the Kimberley with Discovery One Advertising Feature

You'll explore in the tenders, dip at freshwater rockpools, admire cave art, marvel at waterfalls, and no doubt fall in love with the Kimberley. Pictures Supplied

The Kimberley has endured an incredible wet season making 2023 the year to cruise the Kimberley coast and experience exceptional falls. Waterfall tours with Discovery One are offered in March and April, and the good news is there are a handful of cabins still available. Discovery One accommodates 22 passengers and operates a friendly and relaxed cruise boat.

The Waterfall package takes you from Darwin to Broome, or Brome to Darwin, and includes flights, scenic flights, and transfers to ensure your time in the Kimberley is spent soaking up the spectacular scenery in the remote reaches of this ancient 1,200 kilometre coastline.

Explore stunning waterfalls and gorgeous scenery.

You can fly to Darwin, they'll fly you to Kununurra and put you up overnight in a hotel. Early next morning they fly you to the Berkeley River in a seaplane, yes, a seaplane- exciting. It's fascinating scenery flying over the delta country and along the rugged Kimberley coastline. You'll land in the Berkeley river, board Discovery One, meet the fabulous crew and your 13 night cruise adventure begins.

The northern end of the Kimberley is home to some breathtaking waterfalls, there's literally hundreds of them to discover, and onboard a charter boat is the very best way to experience them.



King George Falls is the most iconic of the Kimberley's waterfalls, and it will take your breath away. These twin 80-metre falls are the tallest, single drop waterfalls in Western Australia and straight after the wet season are super impressive. Located 12 kilometres upstream from the mouth of the King George River, you cruise between towering sandstone escarpments and you'll hear the roar of the mighty falls well before they come into view.

King Cascade is a classically beautiful terraced waterfall that is one of the most photographed waterfalls in the Kimberley. Falling from a considerable height and around 50 metres across, water tumbles down a staggered terrace of Kimberley sandstone. Layer upon layer of ochre-hued and blackened rock sprouts grasses, mosses and ferns in a sort of lush hanging garden.

King Cascade is reached via the steep-sided Prince Regent River which snakes down through the Caroline Range and is a remarkable anomaly as it runs dead straight along a fault line. If you cruise about eight kilometres further up the Prince Regent River, you will come across Cathedral Falls, a lesser known favourite places to spend a day exploring.

You'll explore daily in the tenders, dip at freshwater rockpools, admire cave art, marvel at Montgomery Reef and Horizontal Falls, and no doubt you'll fall in love with the Kimberley.