Angela Margret Pringle, 53, convicted in Bathurst Local Court of driving while disqualified

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated January 30 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 2:30pm
Unlicensed woman blames 'sneaky' drive to the shops on lung cancer diagnosis

DIFFICULTY breathing when walking due to a cancer diagnosis is what a woman told police is the reason why she drove unlicensed, a court has heard.

