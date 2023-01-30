Unlicensed woman blames 'sneaky' drive to the shops on lung cancer diagnosis

DIFFICULTY breathing when walking due to a cancer diagnosis is what a woman told police is the reason why she drove unlicensed, a court has heard.
Angela Margret Pringle, 53, of Rankin Street, Bathurst, appeared by audio-visual link to Bathurst Local Court on January 18 to plead guilty to driving while disqualified.
Police said they were travelling along George Street in Bathurst about 11.15am on November 8 last year when their automated number plate recognition system picked up on a 2006 silver Mazda sedan with an expired registration, court papers said.
Police followed the vehicle - driven by Pringle - onto Elizabeth Street and into the Bathurst McDonalds car park where it was stopped.
After police approached the vehicle, Pringle was asked for her licence, which she said she didn't have.
The court heard police conducted further checks on Pringle which showed she was not to drive from October 21 in 2019 to October 21 in 2024.
"I have a lung issue so I just sneak around in my car to the shops," Pringle told police.
In alignment with Pringle's explanation to police at the time of the offence, Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan, told the court during sentencing his client - who appeared on AVL in prison greens for an unrelated matter - broke the law due to difficulty breathing.
"She was and continues to suffer from lung cancer, and found it hard to breathe when walking so made the regrettable decision to drive," Mr Kuan said.
"She [Pringle] told me 'I did it and I will cop it'."
Because of Pringle's "reasonable" prospects of rehabilitation, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis convicted Pringle and disqualified her from driving for nine months following her release.
