Ever Upward breaks maiden at Bathurst, Gayna Williams' Hot Extraction finishes runner-up

Alexander Grant
Updated January 24 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 4:00pm
THE drop back to country level proved to be the right call from Ever Upward's trainer Kevin May as the three-year-old colt claimed victory in Monday's On Trac Ag CG&E Maiden Plate (1,100 metres) at Tyers Park.

