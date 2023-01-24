THE drop back to country level proved to be the right call from Ever Upward's trainer Kevin May as the three-year-old colt claimed victory in Monday's On Trac Ag CG&E Maiden Plate (1,100 metres) at Tyers Park.
There was a late push in the market for Ever Upward ($4, Grant Buckley) and the punters were rewarded with an assured rails run and a strong sprint home after May's runner followed favourite Armageddon ($2.90, Ash Morgan) throughout the run.
The Bjorn Baker-trained Armageddon was beaten to the runner-up position by the race's home track hope Hot Extraction ($18, Robbie Dolan), who secured a surprise result after only recently joining the Gayna Williams stable.
Williams' chestnut three-year-old moved over from the Mark Newnham stable just earlier this month after a single career start but has already made a great impression with the Bathurst trainer.
"We're very pleased with him," she said.
"We had an open mind about today. We were too dissatisfied with his last run, when he was with Mark Newnham, and under those circumstances he went back to last and found the line.
"He's very immature and green at this stage and doesn't know what it's about, but a couple more runs and a spell and next time he might understand a little more.
"That [type of pattern] will definitely suit him and Robbie was very pleased with the run."
Armageddon and Ever Upward both jumped fastest from the barriers and fought for early control, with Hot Extraction and Dimitar also getting away well.
Ever Upward quickly fell in behind Armageddon while Hot Extraction pushed forward to pressure the favourite on his outside.
As the field straightened at the 300m mark Armageddon and Hot Extraction raced side-by-side while Ever Upward loomed up on their inside to quickly make it a line of three leaders across the track.
Ever Upward put two lengths on the chases with 50m to spare, which allowed Buckley to ease up on the leader and claim the runner's first career win at start number seven.
Hot Extraction would finish well to be 1.5 lengths behind the winner and a neck ahead of Armageddon, who made a encouraging debut after his fractious behaviour in the parade ring.
