Western Advocate
Court

Austin Richard King, 21, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to special-range drink-driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated January 31 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belly full of booze and heart full of sorrow the elements behind man's drink-driving debacle

A MAN who got behind the wheel of a car in a "very emotional" state after a whiskey-coated night has been fined $800.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.