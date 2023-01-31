Belly full of booze and heart full of sorrow the elements behind man's drink-driving debacle

A MAN who got behind the wheel of a car in a "very emotional" state after a whiskey-coated night has been fined $800.
Austin Richard King, 21, of Bentinck Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 18 to novice driver getting behind the wheel with a special-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
According to court documents, police were conducting patrols in the Bathurst area when they were told by an individual a drunk man had left the Oxford Hotel and gotten into his car before returning again a short time later.
Patrolling police said they saw the described white Toyota Avalon pull out from a parking spot across the road from the premises and drive quickly down Piper Street towards Bentinck Street.
The court heard police activated their warning lights as the vehicle - driven by King, who held a Provisional 1 licence - continued for a short distance before it turned into a car park on Bentinck Street.
King got out of the car as police approached and advised him that he was being subject to an alcohol breath test.
"I've had about six Jack Daniels," King said to police, who asked if he had been drinking.
After submitting a positive roadside reading for alcohol, King was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he gave a second alcohol reading of 0.044.
A self-represented King told the court during sentencing he was still feeling tremendous loss at the time of the offence following the death of his father in August last year.
"I went out with friends ... I was very emotional at the time," he said.
In addition to the fine, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis convicted and disqualified King from driving for three months, which was backdated to the time of the offence.
