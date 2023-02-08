AFTER opening the Heart For Clay gallery doors to the Bathurst Public in April, 2022, Jennie Pottie has expanded her repertoire, and is now encouraging eager artists to get their hands dirty.
A painter, a poet and a potter, Ms Pottie is now welcoming avid artists to try their hands at the craft, and has introduced pottery classes into the Havannah Street gallery.
The classes can be catered to an individual or group, and involve hand moulding and clay wheel throwing.
"We do some hand building, we do pinch pots ... and then we have a go on the wheel," Ms Pottie said.
"I give people a demonstration on the wheel, and then they have a go themselves."
The classes are available on a flexible schedule, with bookings tailored to meet the personal and financial needs of an individual.
"I didn't want people to have to book up for six or eight weeks at a time and pay in advance," Ms Pottie said.
"I don't like being curtailed into something like that, so people can come for $50 an hour, and they can come for one hour, or two-hours, or three-hours, and if they like it they can come back again."
The costs cover the use of clay, glaze, and the use of the kiln, with participants having the opportunity to take home their clay creations.
Attendees are invited to have a crack at constructing a mug, bowl, pot, or even a sculpture of man's best friend.
"I've done a little team building exercise where I had some air-dry clay and people were making their dogs, and that was a lot of fun," Ms Pottie said.
As well as providing team building exercises within the workshop, Ms Pottie said she was happy to offer these workshops within workplaces.
Though Ms Pottie said the classes are a way to share her love of clay with others, they are also a great way to have a bit of fun.
"It doesn't matter if something works or not ... it's just the pleasure of the feeling of the clay and the fact that they're here and just having fun," she said.
"I just love clay and I would like other people to love clay."
In addition to providing a fun, creative outlet for people, Ms Pottie said the workshops are also a great way to connect with the community.
"I've worked for Lifeline and I've also been a registered nurse ... and I've called it Heart For Clay for a reason, because I'm a bit of an open book ... and clay is centering and grounding," she said.
"The classes can really provide an opportunity for people to just talk."
The Heart For Clay gallery is open between 10am and 2pm, and showcases the clay artworks created by Ms Pottie.
Workshop classes are available outside of gallery opening hours, bookings can be made via the Heart For Clay website, via Instagram @heart_forclay, or via email at heartforclay@gmail.com.
The website also showcases the art of Ms Pottie, with many items available for purchase.
