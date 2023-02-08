Western Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekender List

Jennie Pottie has introduced clay workshops in her Heart For Clay gallery

AM
By Alise McIntosh
February 8 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jennie Pottie with some of her clay creations in her Havannah Street gallery. Picture by Alise McIntosh

AFTER opening the Heart For Clay gallery doors to the Bathurst Public in April, 2022, Jennie Pottie has expanded her repertoire, and is now encouraging eager artists to get their hands dirty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.