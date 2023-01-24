IF you thought 2022 was a great year of tennis at the Eglinton Tennis Club, well then you'll be left with nothing left to say about the 2023 summer competition line up but 'Ace'.
Starting this Saturday at the Eglinton Tennis Complex, there will be record numbers, new kids on the block and a bunch of loyal players for the summer competition.
It will no doubt entertain crowds in a sizzling summer of tennis.
Club president Curtis James Booth believes the opening round of the 2023 competition is going to turn heads.
"We have five strong sides, five new captains, new kids on the block playing in their first competition at the Eglinton Complex, and 25 players ready to produce that champagne tennis for which they are renowned," Booth said.
The teams for this year's summer competition are as follows:
Team one: John 'slugger' Bullock, Garth Hindmarch, Brian Dwyer (c), Paul Clancy/Sebastian Honeyman, Toko Tari.
Team two: Matt Tree (c), Bailey Honeyman, Andrew Tree, Dan Mcleay, Kath Wilkinson, Jim Geyer.
Team three: Jason Molkentin (c), Allyson 'iron lady' Schumacher, Jason Honeyman, Sarah Tree, Andrew Howarth.
Team four: Rod Schumacher, Adrian Hotham (c), Kurt Booth, Leo Meares, Jacobe White.
Team five: Rhett Humphries, Brook Lynch, Harry Dang, Robert Mack (c), James Meares.
Match convenor 'iron lady' Schumacher believes it is going to be a ripper of a summer competition.
"The players have enjoyed the break with some of them in secret boot camp training in preparation for this Saturday's first round clash," Schumacher said.
Three-time open doubles champion Bullock believes this year's summer competition premiers will have a leftie in the winning team.
"I guess it's who plays their trump card the better, and we all know which leftie does just that," Bullock suggested.
This year's sizzling summer competition has a new sponsor in The Hen and Bow Expresso Bar. Matty Bowyer and his team are proud to come on board to support the biggest little club in the west.
Well folks get ready as it's going to be a wild opening round this Saturday with chief bookie Peter Sloane predicting that 2023 will be the year of the bolter.
- Good hitting
