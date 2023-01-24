Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tennis talk: Eglinton's summer competition is set to sizzle

By John Bullock
Updated January 25 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurt Booth, John Bullock, Rob Mack and Andrew Tree are all ready to serve the aces in this year's Eglinton summer competition. Picture supplied

IF you thought 2022 was a great year of tennis at the Eglinton Tennis Club, well then you'll be left with nothing left to say about the 2023 summer competition line up but 'Ace'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.