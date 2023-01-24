THE men's triples final was finally played on Saturday afternoon and the end result was quite stunning.
Played on the number two green, rink 10, Ray Fitzalan, John Archer and Luke Dobbie took on the team of Alex Birkens, Bryan Bromfield and Bob Lindsay.
Alex's side was first away with five shots after two ends but by the fifth end, Ray's side had caught up, then passed them.
After Ray's team led up to the 14th end, Alex's side took, and held, the lead until the 20th end with the score on 19-15.
Ray's side was down about two or three, so he went to the head to determine his last shot.
After discussion with John and Luke, Ray played the perfect shot to take four shots and draw the game.
A further end was played in which John placed two shots perfectly, along with another, to give them the match.
Congratulations to Ray, John and Luke for a terrific win. Commiserations to Alex, Bryan and Bob.
Social bowls
Wednesday, January 18
Game one, rink nine: Garry Hotham, Ian Schofield and John McDonagh defeated the team of Bobbie Bourke, Luke Dobbie and Paul Rodenhuis with a score of 24-14.
Bobbie's team led early but it was close until halfway. At the 10th end, the score was eight-all, but from then on, Garry's team had some big wins with fours and a five.
Game two, rink 10: John Martin had the skip's role, teaming with Flynn Armstrong.
Opposing them was Robert Keady, in his first skip's role, with Judy Rodenhuis as lead.
While Robert and Judy kept John and Flynn level on seven-all after 10 ends, John and Flynn were dominant in the latter half, winning on 23-13.
Game three, rink 11: Ray Noonan had Kevin Miller and Bruce Rich in their game against Alby Homer, Jim Grives and Phil Murray.
Ray, Kevin and Bruce were very strong, with a 15-2 score after the first 11 ends.
Alby's side were never in contention, winning five of the last 10 ends and 11 shots.
Game four, rink 12: Brian Burke, Denis Oxley and Trevor Kellock beat Bob Lindsay, Ian Cunningham and Marg Miller, 26-15.
After the eighth end, with the score on 10-8 in favour of Brian's team, they then proceeded to gain six shots in the next three ends.
After 16 ends, they led 22-10, while Bob's team found another five shots in the remaining ends.
Saturday, January 21
Game one, rink eight: Garry Hotham, Jim Grives and Bruce Rich defeated Denis Oxley, Trevor Kellock and Barry McPherson in a close game with the final score of 19-17.
While the scores were level four times, it was Denis' team that did the leading, with Garry's team catching up.
Alas, they fell short by two shots.
Game two, rink nine: Mick Hall, with wife Louise and John McDonagh, defeated the team of Ian Schofield, Anthony Morrissey and Marg Miller with a score of 25-12.
Scores were level on 4- and then 9-all after the 11th end. From the turn, Mick's team bolted home, picking up 16 shots to Scoey's team's three.
Game three, rink 12: Norm Hayes, Brian Burke and Annette McPherson had a handy win over the team of Ray Noonan, Arch Ledger and Braydon Noonan.
When the dust settled, the score was 27-14.
Norm's side was always in front, at one stage leading 12-2, but Shorty's team fought back to equalise on 14-all after 15 ends.
There, their run ended as Norm's team gathered another 13 shots to the end.
Game four, rink 13: An 18-shot margin resulted when Kevin Miller, James Nau (with new Henselite bowls) and Grant Brunton defeated the team of Nev Townsend, Phil Murray and Flynn Armstrong.
The score was 31-12 although after seven ends, Nifty's side was only a shot down.
A four followed by a seven which put Kevin's side well in front by 10 shots.
Game five, rink 24: Another big margin, this time 16 shots came from Alby Homer's team, Chris Stafford and Judy Rodenhuis beating Ron Cambey, Paul Rodenhuis and Daniel Prasad.
The score in this game was 24-8.
Ron's side were level on 4-all after six ends and only one-down, 7-8 after 11.
The last 10 ends saw Alby's side take all but one shot and winning by 16.
Learn to play lawn bowls
The Greens on William with be hosting a free 'Bowls for Seniors' session with morning tea, sponsored by the Bathurst Regional Council.
This is part of the NSW Seniors Festival which will be held from February 1-12.
The bowls session will be held on Thursday, February 2, from 11am-1pm.
Bookings, which close on January 31, are essential so please ring on 6331 3187.
As well as the above, learn to play lawn bowls for U3A members and juniors will commence on Friday, February 3.
These sessions will be held every Friday from 4pm to 5.30pm.
