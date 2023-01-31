THERE'S typically a mass exodus from the Mount Panorama precinct after racing in the Bathurst 12 Hour concludes, but this year race fans can party on at the pit complex.
For the first time in the event's history, there will be live entertainment after on-track action concludes on both Saturday and Sunday nights.
DJ Brooke Evers and DJ/Saxophone player Ryan Livings are confirmed to be performing on the Mount Panorama pit complex rooftop on both nights.
The duo performed at another Supercars-run event, the Gold Coast 500, in 2022 and proved quite popular.
Event director Shane Rudzis said Evers, one of the most popular electro club acts between Australia and Los Angeles, and Livings, who is well-known in his own right, will provide a thrilling entertainment experience for race fans.
"These performances will add an exciting new dimension to the already thrilling LIQUI MOLY Bathurst 12 Hour race weekend and we can't wait for fans to experience it," Mr Rudzis said.
"This is just one of the many ways we're working to enhance the race-day experience for our fans.
"This duo provided one of the highlights of the Supercars Championship last year and we can't wait to have them behind the decks on the famous rooftop at Mount Panorama."
The Bathurst 12 Hour will be held at the mountain from February 3 to 5.
Numerous Australian and international teams and drivers will be participating in the endurance event, with support categories also part of the action.
As part of a wave of new additions to delight fans, this year's event will feature laps by Formula 1 World Champions Oracle Red Bull Racing, who will also have F1 vehicles accessible to the public in the paddock area.
Anyone who can't make it to the track can still enjoy the race action from home.
Coverage will air locally and globally on Saturday and Sunday of the event.
In Australia, local audiences will be able to watch the race live and ad-break free on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports, with live, free-to-air coverage on the Seven Network and 7plus around Australia.
