Western Advocate

Bathurst 12 Hour to have live entertainment on the rooftop

Updated January 31 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DJ Brooke Evers and DJ/Saxophone player Ryan Livings will be coming to Mount Panorama for the Bathurst 12 Hour.

THERE'S typically a mass exodus from the Mount Panorama precinct after racing in the Bathurst 12 Hour concludes, but this year race fans can party on at the pit complex.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.