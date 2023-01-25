Western Advocate
Kevin Grimshaw has gone from coaching Zac Merritt to now be his assistant mentor

By Anya Whitewal
Updated January 25 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 1:00pm
After two seasons coaching Canowindra in the Woodbridge Cup, Kevin Grimshaw has returned to St Pat's for 2023.

ONCE he was a coach helping a promising young forward called Zac Merritt make an impact on the representative scene, now Kevin Grimshaw is aiming to help that same front rower become a premiership winner.

