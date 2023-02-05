BATHURST Remote Control Model Sports (BRCMS) is hosting a Come and Try event on Saturday, February 11, as a means to increase the flight path for drone lovers.
It is hoped that this event will in turn, act as a catalyst to boost the career path of remote control sport enthusiasts.
The event is set to take place from 8:30am, at a property along Limekilns Road, and will allow both beginners and experienced drone fliers to dabble in the craft.
The day will see races from proficient First Person View (FPV) pilots, who utilise drones with built-in cameras and accompanied goggles to assist in flights.
It will also allow the opportunity for those starting up to learn from the best in the Bathurst biz.
"Anyone is welcome to come," vice president of BRCMS Daniel McCullock said.
"If you have experience flying FBV drones, you're allowed to come and try it out, and if you just are interested and you want to see what it's all about, you can come and spectate.
"We will explain the different aspects of drone racing or drone flying in general."
There will be a barbeque lunch provided for a gold coin donation, with ample opportunity to socialise with like-minded people throughout the day.
The event will also see a computer simulator set up to allow people to practice using remote controls and develop a familiarity with the technology.
Increasing the knowledge of remote control technology is something of great importance to Mr McCullock, as it is something he believes can be extremely beneficial.
"It's a very fun sport, it teaches you a lot of things as well; it teaches you electronics, and programming, and anyone of any ability can fly drones," he said.
"You can learn how to solder, learn how the electronics are routed, and on these electronic boards there's micro computers, so you can learn how to install and configure software.
"You can get into programming and development, which relates to the robotics industry and the drone industry in general."
These skills have the capacity to elevate skills, and therefore assist in developing a passion for specific career paths.
"It can give people some self-learnt experience which can help with getting jobs in the future," Mr McCullock said.
"Giving them more of a knowledge of their career path and what they want to do, and give them a push towards a certain career."
This is something that Mr McCullock is very passionate about, and he's aiming towards incepting drone workshops into schools and universities in the future.
