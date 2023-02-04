SOMETHING I will never forget.
That's how Scots All Saints student Xavier Haynes describes spending his 17th birthday at Nepal during a two-week trip he took to the Himalayan country as part of a program for future medical practitioners.
Xavier was one of 16 students, aged between 16 and 18, who were set up at Chitwan Medical College Teaching Hospital in the southern central city of Bharatpur by the organisation Projects Abroad (which provides international internships in fields including medicine).
"The students were exposed to a unique and engrossing cultural experience that included different religions, food, customs and driving practices, along with a fascinating and challenging medical experience which can only be undertaken in a developing country like Nepal where doctors need to be more resourceful, highly skilled and resilient," he said.
The most amazing event he witnessed during his two weeks, he said, "was the birth of three babies".
"The common feature of the births was that they were all caesarian in nature due to medical complications preventing a natural birth," he said.
"I was initially shocked that one of the babies was born blue before taking its first breath and was soon wrapped in a blanket and put next to a heat lamp.
"As an observer, I was nervous, but did manage to ask the doctors a series of questions later on so I could understand the procedure, some of the terms being used and what happens to the patient after the operation.
"Witnessing these events made me feel even more inspired to become a doctor and that my journey was the right choice."
Some of the other medical procedures he witnessed, he said, included a colonoscopy, removal of gall stones, an endoscopy, a humerus relocation and a replacement of a contraceptive implant.
"Oddly enough, during the replacement of the contraceptive implant, which involved cutting open the patient's upper arm, most of our group left the room to compose themselves despite it being the mildest procedure we witnessed," he said.
"This was more than likely a combination of fatigue and exposure to a number of blood-soaked situations we were placed in as part of the learning experience.
"In speaking to a doctor after the event, he said, 'when I first saw a cadaver, I nearly fainted', which was reassuring. This incident, along with many others, taught us that there are many obstacles to overcome in becoming a competent and qualified doctor."
Xavier said his admiration and respect for the doctors and medical staff "expanded enormously" over the course of his placement "because I could see them managing difficult and challenging situations with less advanced equipment and resources every day".
"The doctors remained calm and composed in every situation and did not show signs of stress or dismay," he said.
"They are to be commended on their exceptional levels of resilience, skill and knowledge. Watching these doctors, nurses and Nepali medical students made me more inspired to become a doctor and realise my lifelong dream."
Xavier said the group of 16 who were taken to Nepal through Projects Abroad "bonded from the beginning".
"As we were all around the same age, it was easy to relate to each other," he said.
"On a daily basis, we would all eat, go shopping, travel to the hospital and hang out at the end of the day together.
"It was amazing to see such a diverse group of students, who didn't know each other, getting along so well together in a foreign land.
"By the end of the trip, we had become a second family and were sad to see each other go."
He said he and his fellow participants in the trip immersed themselves in Nepal's culture, including travelling to a museum in Chitwan National Park by yak cart and visiting a number of temples (one of which, at the top of a mountain, was occupied by 10,000 monkeys).
IN OTHER NEWS:
"One of the biggest lessons I received from my trip to Nepal was that, when I returned home to Australia, a wealthy and relatively well-resourced first-world country, it made me even more grateful for everything we have, which includes basic things like clean air and water as well as a well-regulated society and advanced healthcare which is available to everyone," Xavier said.
"I was blessed in being able to spend my 17th birthday in Nepal, which is something I will never forget.
"I'm now more inspired and determined than ever."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.