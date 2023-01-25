FIRST came the rain, then came some luck from the 'cricket gods', now Bathurst's cricketers are thinking about how to defend their Western Zone Premier League crown.
When Bathurst's third-round clash in November against Parkes was washed-out, there were question marks over which side would advance to join Dubbo in the decider.
Bathurst and Parkes aimed to reschedule the match, one Bathurst had to win to leapfrog Orange into second.
But with no date available in an already busy club and representative cricket calendar, the game was declared a wash-out. It gave the Adam Ryan skippered Bathurst side enough points to advance to the grand final.
It gives Bathurst a chance to claim a fourth consecutive Western Zone Premier League crown.
"We wanted to try and find a space to play Parkes and we tried everything in our power with the dates, but it's hard to try and fit it in when everything is already jam-packed," Ryan explained.
"With the new Western Knockout, that made it hard to fit it in, so we're going through.
"I think we deserve to be there, us beating Orange and the way we did it was in pretty good fashion, and being that we've been in the final the last few years and have been winning it the last few years, I feel like we deserve a crack at it.
"So it might be a little bit of the luck from the cricket gods, or a little bit of an advantage from the hard work we've done over time, I feel like that's paid off.
"I've had plenty of days when I've been standing in the field and we don't take a wicket for a long time ... sometimes you have the cricket gods on your side, sometimes you don't, so we're lucky we did this time.
"We've just got to make the most of it now."
Though Bathurst is the three-times defending champion, Dubbo beat Ryan's side by two wickets in their round match earlier this season.
Bathurst only made 123 in that match and while doing a good job with the ball, it highlighted what it takes it beat Dubbo.
"I think we need to put a complete performance in, we can't go up there and expect to win if we're awesome with the bat and sub-par with the ball," Ryan said.
"So we have to make sure every aspect of our game is on song, that we're contesting in everything because it's going to be close, in the first game there were only a few runs in it."
Dubbo is three from three in this season's competition and its loss to Bathurst in last season's grand final was via the Duckworth-Lewis system.
Ryan says that not only makes Dubbo hungry to end Bathurst's streak, but means they will be favourites for Sunday's grand final at Victoria Park.
"I put them as favourites, being into the finals first, their ability and being on their home deck, and we've had a bit of a change in our squad from last year with a few bowlers out and no Nic Broes," Ryan said.
"It's exciting, it's definitely going to be a challenge, Dubbo has earned the right to host it because they've played some good cricket.
"Last year they really threw the kitchen sink at us with probably the best squad they've had in the last three years, but this season when we played them, they had a really gritty side and were really determined to win it.
"If you're losing you have that hunger to get on board and really fight, so it's going to be a great match."
Bathurst will name its side for the decider later this week.
