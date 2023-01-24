Western Advocate

Expect changed traffic conditions due to one-night maintenance work on highway near Mount Victoria in Blue Mountains

Updated January 25 2023 - 11:58am, first published 9:30am
File picture.

THOSE travelling between Bathurst and Sydney next Tuesday or Wednesday are being warned about changed traffic conditions on the Great Western Highway in the Blue Mountains.

