THOSE travelling between Bathurst and Sydney next Tuesday or Wednesday are being warned about changed traffic conditions on the Great Western Highway in the Blue Mountains.
Transport for NSW says essential maintenance on the highway west of Mount Victoria will lead to lane closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour.
It says the work will include asphalting "to provide a smoother, safer surface for road users" and it will take place at night on Tuesday, January 31 from 8.30pm to 6am.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The work is expected to take one night to complete, weather permitting, according to Transport for NSW.
Those who will be using the road are asked to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control and allow an additional five minutes of travel time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.