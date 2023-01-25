Western Advocate

Bathurst's forecast 34 degrees will be hottest day of this summer and last summer

January 25 2023 - 2:00pm
Evans Plains before a storm as captured by reader Emily Grover.

BATHURST is a chance of recording a new hottest day of this summer and last summer as a four-day run of heat kicks off.

