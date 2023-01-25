BATHURST is a chance of recording a new hottest day of this summer and last summer as a four-day run of heat kicks off.
The city's 31-degree day back on January 2, 2022 stood as the hottest day of that summer and the hottest day of last year until Bathurst recorded 31.8 degrees on Boxing Day last month.
But that mark didn't last long: the city subsequently hit 33 degrees twice earlier this month as part of a run of temperatures over 30 degrees.
As a new four-day stretch of heat begins for Bathurst, starting with 31 degrees forecast for Wednesday (January 25), the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting maximums of 34 degrees on both Thursday and Saturday and a minimum of 17 degrees on Sunday morning.
While Bathurst feels the heat, locals might spare a thought for neighbouring Mudgee (which will range from 33 to 36 from Wednesday to Saturday) Cowra (which will range from 33 to 37) and Dubbo (35 to 38).
BATHURST'S forecast 17-degree minimum (with a chance of showers) this Sunday morning will be a far cry from the 8.5-degree minimum the city shivered through on January 9 as a strong southwesterly dominated.
The 17-degree minimum will also be higher than Bathurst's long-term average maximum for five months of the year (May to September).
Bathurst's hottest minimum in January 2022 was 17.5 degrees on January 18, which was outdone by an 18.5-degree morning a couple of weeks later on February 2.
Only a week later, though, on February 9, Bathurst was down to just seven degrees overnight.
