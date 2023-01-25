Stock up on food and medicines so you don't have to go out in the hot weather.



Keep cool packs in the fridge or freezer to help you cool down.

Fill spray bottles with cool water to spray on your face and body.

Put together a small emergency kit in case of a power failure - this could include a torch, batteries, candles, matches, a battery-operated radio and a first-aid kit.

Check your home can be ventilated with cross breezes without compromising security.

Shade your windows in the heat of the day, especially windows that face west.