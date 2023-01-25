BROTHERS aiming up against each other on the football field as local rivals - that might have been the case last year for Tye and Jia Siakisoni, but not in 2023.
This year the talented brothers will be wearing the same colours, those of the Bathurst Panthers.
The union comes as 22-year-old Tye has made the switch from St Pat's to join his 19-year-old brother Jia at Panthers.
Though they have never played regular club football together before, after getting a taste of being team-mates when lining up for Niue in the NSW Rugby League Harmony Nines last October, it left them wanting more.
"We actually played for my Dad's little island in the Harmony Nines together, that was our first game together, we played for Niue," Tye explained.
"It had been something we discussed growing up and my Dad actually floated the idea and said it would be cool if us boys could play together.
"I grew up playing Pat's and he was at Panthers, so we were on different paths there. He was going to go to uni this year, but he ended up deferring for a year, so we talked about it and that's how it came about.
"I've loved my time at St Pat's, it was a good club there and playing under Zaccy [Zac Merritt] and it's committee was heaps good. But I'm looking forward to the new challenge at Panthers, it's a change but definitely something to look forward to."
Tye's switch from Pat's to Panthers means the pair are now a chance of playing alongside each other in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
The older brother also explained why they ended up as rivals prior to his move.
"So when we were growing up, I had a pretty strong connection with my coach and the boys there at Pat's and we had a pretty good side, so that's where I was," Tye said.
"His age group was a little bit different. He originally started with St Pat's and then Ego formed a side, so that was their local rivalry.
"But then one year they all ended up going to Panthers, then there was no St Pat's for his age group, so that's why he ended up staying there."
Tye's role at Panthers will likely be as a centre or on the wing, while Jia was used in a range of positions by the men in black last season - second row, lock and centre.
But whatever positions they fill, it will mean they no longer have to look at each other standing on opposite sides of the field.
That was the case in last year's annual ANZAC clash, Tye earning bragging rights as the Saints beat Panthers in a 32-30 thriller.
"That was a good win that one. I played the year before and we got smoked by Panthers, so last year it was a good feeling to get the win," he said.
"I definitely let him [Jia] know a little bit about it, there was definitely a bit of banter.
"I wouldn't have really went at him, we were on opposite sides of the field, although I did have a run and he shot out [of the defensive line] to try and get at me.
"I put it aside after that and we sort of went at each other, so it was good fun."
Banter aside, Tye has been proud to see his younger brother crack the ranks of first grade football.
Now getting to witness him develop further as a team-mate rather than a rival is a prospect which excites him.
"He actually made the Rams side the year before [2021] and I think that boosted his confidence and boosted his skills and helped him out a lot to put him in good stead to play first grade," Tye said.
"I'm really excited, it will be really good to play with my brother and we have fair bit of family that lives locally too, they get to come and watch us both so now it will be easier on travel, one car.
"I won't be having to look out for him anymore either, we'll be on the same side, so that will be a good confidence booster going into it."
